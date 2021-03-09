Dutch to lift ban on passenger flights from Britain on Tuesday

The Dutch government will lift a ban on passenger flights and ferries from Britain starting on Tuesday, March 9, news agency ANP reported.

The ban had been imposed in January in order to prevent or slow the spread of a variant strain of coronavirus in the Netherlands. The measure no longer makes sense as the variant strain is now dominant in the Netherlands anyway, ANP reported, citing the Cabinet.

