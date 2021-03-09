Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip as yields hold near one-year high

Shares of banks and automakers lifted European shares as investors continued to move into economy-linked sectors on hopes of a solid rebound from the coronavirus downturn. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 2.10% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.13%.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2021 01:53 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 01:45 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks dip as yields hold near one-year high
Representative Image

A gauge of global stocks dipped in choppy trading on Monday as investors eyed the yield on U.S. Treasuries for signs of inflation pressures in the wake of the U.S. Senate's passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill.

After climbing as high as 1.613% on the session, the third time above 1.6% in the past year, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield held near a more than one-year high. "If rates are grinding higher because people are getting optimistic about what economic growth looks like, that is still supportive for equity prices," said Tom Hainlin, global investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management's Ascent Private Wealth Group in Minneapolis.

"It is just if those rates start to get away from you on inflation expectations, then the multiples on stocks come down and there is more concern about that," he added. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 12/32 in price to yield 1.5942%, from 1.554% late on Friday.

Investors have wrestled with whether the stimulus will help global growth rebound faster from the COVID-19 downturn or cause the world's biggest economy to overheat and lead to runaway inflation. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that President Joe Biden's coronavirus aid package will provide enough resources to fuel a "very strong" U.S. economic recovery, and noted "there are tools" to deal with inflation.

Analysts largely expect an acceleration in inflation, stoked in part by the latest climb in oil prices, which on Monday briefly climbed above $70 for the first time since January 2020. On Wall Street, the Dow advanced while the Nasdaq shed nearly 2%. The technology sector and other richly valued names have been highly susceptible to rising rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 446.5 points, or 1.42%, to 31,942.8, the S&P 500 gained 4.11 points, or 0.11%, to 3,846.05 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 211.69 points, or 1.64%, to 12,708.46. Shares of banks and automakers lifted European shares as investors continued to move into economy-linked sectors on hopes of a solid rebound from the coronavirus downturn.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 2.10% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.13%. U.S. economic data also pointed to a continued recovery, as the Commerce Department said wholesale inventories increased solidly in January despite a surge in sales, suggesting inventory investment could again contribute to growth in the first quarter.

On foreign exchange markets, the dollar index shot up to a high of 92.341, its highest since Nov. 24. The dollar index rose 0.465%, with the euro down 0.52% to $1.1855.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.51% versus the greenback at 108.86 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.3837, down 0.03% on the day. The jump in yields and the dollar has weighed on gold, which offers no fixed return.

Spot gold dropped 1.0% to $1,683.69 an ounce after hitting a nine-month low of $1,678.40. U.S. gold futures settled 1.2% down at $1,678.

Oil prices rose after attacks on Saudi Arabian oil sites and the stimulus passage, before reversing course to trade lower on the day. U.S. crude futures settled down $1.04, or 1.57%, at $65.05 per barrel. Brent crude futures settled at $68.24 per barrel, down $1.12 or 1.61%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar at 3-1/2-month high on firmer yields, U.S. growth

Graphic World FX rates httpstmsnrt.rs2RBWI5E Updates currency prices, adds analyst commentBy John McCrank NEW YORK, March 8 Reuters - The U.S. dollar hit a 3-12-month high against a basket of currencies on Monday on expectations of strong...

Polish women mark Women's Day protesting abortion ban

Womens rights activists in Poland marked International Womens Day on Monday caught between reasons to celebrate and a heavy sense that they are facing a long battle ahead.This years Womens Day, which was marked with protests, comes after a ...

US STOCKS-Dow advances as stimulus bill nears finish line

The Dow climbed on Monday, led by stocks poised to benefit the most from an economic rebound as the 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill awaited a final Congressional vote this week, and heavyweight tech-related stocks swung between gains and ...

U.S. arrests another Oath Keepers associate over Capitol riots

The U.S. Justice Department has arrested another alleged associate of the anti-government Oath Keepers militia over his alleged role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In charging documents made public on Monday, the FBI said Robert Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021