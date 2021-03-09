PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 9

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Davy shuts bond desk after losing Irish government mandate https://on.ft.com/2Oxnqjo - Starling Bank raises 272m stg as government support winds down https://on.ft.com/3kUhqgE

- BT chief under pressure from board after resignation threat https://on.ft.com/3ciVbNE - Chinese state broadcaster CGTN fined 225,000 stg by UK regulator https://on.ft.com/30qE6vy

Overview - Ireland's argest stockbroker Davy is shutting its bond desk after losing its mandate to sell government debt following a regulatory investigation.

- British digital lender Starling Bank said it has raised 272 million pounds ($375.55 million) to finance growth as it plans ahead to the end of government-backed loan schemes, which helped it become profitable during the pandemic. - BT Group Plc's Chief Executive Philip Jansen has come under pressure from the company's independent board directors, following his threat to resign unless BT's Chairman Jan du Plessis retired.

- Ofcom has fined China's state broadcaster China Global Television Network (CGTN) 225,000 pounds for breaching rules on fairness, privacy and due impartiality just weeks after it stripped the network of its right to air in the UK. ($1 = 0.7243 pounds)

