Praxis Media Group announces winners of the Women Leadership Awards, 2021 in New Delhi

Praxis Media in association with Lifestyle Indya announced the prestigious Women Leadership Awards on International Women's Day, i.e., March 8, 2021 to celebrate and honour more than 25 winners at 5 different levels to recognize, motivate, celebrate and felicitate - WOMEN of substance who have become achievers, innovators and leaders in their respective space.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 10:22 IST
Praxis Media logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Praxis Media in association with Lifestyle Indya announced the prestigious Women Leadership Awards on International Women's Day, i.e., March 8, 2021 to celebrate and honour more than 25 winners at 5 different levels to recognize, motivate, celebrate and felicitate - WOMEN of substance who have become achievers, innovators and leaders in their respective space. These awards are announced each year to celebrate the commitment, courage and confidence of exceptional women across various dimensions and geographical boundaries who are game-changers, rule breakers, and trailblazers.

The recipients of these awards are those stellar women who epitomize strength, ingenuity, knowledge, foresight and who have harnessed the spirit of professionalism, entrepreneurship, innovation, and excellence to produce tangible, path-breaking results in their respective sectors and verticals. The exacting and daunting feat of zeroing-in on the winners is achieved by the Praxis Media Group, with support from its associates and partners, after an elaborate and meticulous selection process which included inviting nominations from potential nominees, substantial research and surveys, collation of feedback and opinions, screening based on judging parameters and subsequently choosing the winners through an independent jury panel.

The significant parameters which were considered for selecting the winners included Qualification & Professional Experience, Infrastructure & Facilities, Market Presence & Competition, Growth & Profitability, Quality & Operational Excellence, Financial & Business Acumen, Innovation & Novelty in Services, Ingenuity and Imagination, Sustainability & Environmental Awareness, Job & Impact Potential, Client/Customer & Industry Feedback, Use of Technology & Trends, Efforts for Risk & Setback Mitigation, Previous Awards & Achievements etc. The initiative was well supported by Lifestyle Indya - Brand Partner, Global Brands Network - Associate Partner, and Lawspective Consulting LLP - Knowledge Partner who echoed the same objective of gender equality and women empowerment.

A comprehensive list of winners of the Women Leadership Awards, 2021: Pratima Rajgor - Best School Principal Award - Central India, Dr Suman Lal - Infertility and Gynaecology Leader of the Year, Dr Samidha Dalvi - Best Gynaecologist in Pune, Dr Rushda Riaz (Consultant - Apollo Cradle Hospital) - Best Emerging Fertility Expert in Delhi & NCR, Manogna Reddy - Best Maternity and Newborn Photographer in Hyderabad, Dr Sonali Basu - Best Principal and Education Leader of the Year, Dr Meenu Barara Mehta - Best Consultant Dermatologist in New Delhi, Ar Monica Uberoi - Best Interior Designer in New Delhi, Aliya Almahmoud - Best Makeup Artist in Hyderabad, Gayatri Homoeo Clinic (Dr P Kalpana, BHMS) - Best Homoeopathy Clinic in Hyderabad, Playvilla Preschool - Best Pre-School in Uttarakhand, Nikita Bhiwania Empire of Makeover - Makeover Studio of the Year - North India, Pinnacle Blooms Network - India's Best Autism Therapy Centres Network, Neha Lal - Hospital Administrator of the Year, Neeti's Dance Studio - Best Dance Studio in Delhi & NCR, Pooja Jainn - Best New Born Baby Names Numerologist in Telangana, Design Aquatica - Best Aquaspace Designers in India, Maple Bear Canadian Pre-School, Mahadevpura, Bangalore - Most Innovative Pre-School in South India, Mansi Rana - Digital Influencer of the Year, Dr Shabana Zahid Qureshi - Best Consultant Gynaecologist in Mumbai, Ankita Gupta - Best Dietitian and Nutrition Consultant in Telangana, WeCare Women & Children Hospital - Best Upcoming Women and Children Hospital in Gujarat, Dr Nivedita - Best Consultant Gynaecologist in Telangana, The Tree Kids School - Best Emerging Pre-School in West Bengal, Mamata Fertility Hospital (A Unit of Infertility Institute and Research Centre) - Best Infertility Institute in South India.

The Founder-Director of the media group, Swagatika Patel Singh congratulated all the winners and said that each winner has exemplified excellence and typified the very best of business practices, innovations and ethics. The recipients of these awards are those stellar women who epitomize strength, ingenuity, knowledge, foresight and who have harnessed the spirit of professionalism, entrepreneurship, innovation, and excellence to produce tangible, path-breaking results in their respective sectors and verticals. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

