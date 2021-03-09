Left Menu

Equity indices ride high, UPL gains 7 pc

Equity benchmark indices were on upswing during early hours on Tuesday tracking firm trends in Asian markets.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-03-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 10:24 IST
Equity indices ride high, UPL gains 7 pc
UPL gained by 7 pc on Tuesday morning to Rs 633.45 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices were on upswing during early hours on Tuesday tracking firm trends in Asian markets. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 388 points or 0.77 per cent at 50,829 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 127 points or 0.85 per cent to 15,083.

Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain with Nifty financial service up by 1.4 per cent, private bank by 1 per cent and metal by 0.7 per cent. Among stocks, agro-chemicals maker UPL ticked up by 7 per cent to Rs 633.45 per share. Cement manufacturers Grasim, Shree Cement and UltraTech Cement moved up by 4.1 per cent, 2.5 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively.

SBI Life jumped by 3.5 per cent to Rs 956.40 per share as the company reported new business premium picking up last month. HDFC Life too was up by 2.1 per cent to Rs 740.45 per unit. The other prominent gainers were GAIL, ONGC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and Titan.

However, some energy majors lost with Bharat Petroleum Corporation dropping by 4.1 per cent, IndianOil Corporation by 1.4 per cent and Power Grid Corporation by 1 per cent. Meanwhile, Asian stocks opened strong, helped mostly by global recovery prospects and the passage of a 1.9 trillion dollar stimulus bill.

Japan's Nikkei 225 added 1.06 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose by 1.35 per cent. But South Korea's Kospi fell by 1.17 per cent on rising bond yields. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India helping to address issue of vaccine equity: top UN Women official

Lauding India for its vaccine leadership, a top UN Women official has said the country was directly helping to address the issue of vaccine equity while rich nations were cutting side deals with pharmaceutical giants to buy more vaccines th...

Delhi budget: Rs 10 crore allocated for programmes on Bhagat Singh's life during 75-week 'Deshbhakti' events.

Delhi budget Rs 10 crore allocated for programmes on Bhagat Singhs life during 75-week Deshbhakti events....

Maharashtra: 9 injured in road accident in Latur

Nine people were injured in an accident involving three vehicles in Maharashtras Latur district, police said on Tuesday.The accident took place around Monday midnight near Hadolati village in Ahmedpur tehsil when a jeep driver apparently lo...

U.N. envoy in Doha to push on Afghan peace process - sources

The United Nations envoy for Afghanistan is due to arrive in Qatar on Tuesday to meet with Afghan government and Taliban representatives this week in a fresh push on the fractious Afghan peace process, two sources familiar with the talks sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021