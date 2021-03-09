Inox Wind signs pact for 92 MW with Integrum Energy

Leading wind energy solutions provider Inox Wind said on Tuesday it has signed a binding agreement with Integrum Energy Infrastructure to supply, erect and commission 92 megawatts of wind power. The projects comprise 2 MW (113-meter rotor diameter turbine combined with 92-meter hub height) turbines with a combination of total turnkey and limited scope supply.

Inox Wind will supply, erect and commission the turbines at various locations in Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu by the third quarter of FY22 for captive customers. The agreement includes a turnkey order of 26 MW for which Inox Wind will provide Integrum Energy with end-to-end solutions from development and construction to commissioning and providing long-term operations and maintenance services.

Advertisement

This is a repeat order from Integrum Energy within a short period of three months which consisted of a 20 MW of turnkey wind project in Karnataka. Integrum Energy provides project management and asset management services to industrial and commercial customers to set up wind and solar hybrid power plants for their captive consumption.

Inox Wind provides end-to-end integrated solutions for the entire wind power value chain. It has three manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Its manufacturing capacity stands at 1,600 MW per year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)