Left Menu

Malaysia's Top Glove posts record profit in Q2

Profits soared to 2.87 billion ringgit ($695.93 million) in December-February from 115.7 million ringgit during the same period a year ago. The world's largest medical gloves manufacturer has reported record profits for three consecutive quarters, benefiting from high demand for rubber gloves during the COVID-19 pandemic. The firm also posted record revenue of 5.37 billion ringgit in the same period, up 336% from a year ago.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 09-03-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 11:18 IST
Malaysia's Top Glove posts record profit in Q2

Malaysia's Top Glove Corp Bhd posted a record profit in the second quarter of the financial year, as continued demand for gloves globally boosted sales, the company said on Tuesday. Profits soared to 2.87 billion ringgit ($695.93 million) in December-February from 115.7 million ringgit during the same period a year ago.

The world's largest medical gloves manufacturer has reported record profits for three consecutive quarters, benefiting from high demand for rubber gloves during the COVID-19 pandemic. The firm also posted record revenue of 5.37 billion ringgit in the same period, up 336% from a year ago. ($1 = 4.1240 ringgit)

Also Read: Rights groups seek Malaysian court order to stop deportation of Myanmar detainees

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi budget: Rs 10 crore allocated for programmes on Baba Saheb Ambedkar during 75-week ''Deshbhakti'' celebrations, says Dy CM Sisodia.

Delhi budget Rs 10 crore allocated for programmes on Baba Saheb Ambedkar during 75-week Deshbhakti celebrations, says Dy CM Sisodia....

Nodwin Gaming raises Rs 164 cr from Krafton

E-sports company Nodwin Gaming on Tuesday said South Koreas Krafton has invested Rs 164 crore and picked up minority stake in the company.Krafton is the creator of intellectual properties and popular games such as PUBG Playerunknowns Battle...

Six held for thrashing man to death in Delhi's Rajouri Garden

Six people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 32-year-old man which took place on Monday night in the Rajouri Garden area of the national capital, the police have informed. According to the police, there was a quarrel be...

India helping to address issue of vaccine equity: top UN Women official

Lauding India for its vaccine leadership, a top UN Women official has said the country was directly helping to address the issue of vaccine equity while rich nations were cutting side deals with pharmaceutical giants to buy more vaccines th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021