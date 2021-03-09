Left Menu

CEA stresses on infra-led growth, takes on crony lending

Analytics can be used to identify crony lending, he said.The senior management of the financial institutions would have to incentivised to prevent crony lending, Subramanian said.Incentive mechanisms need to be put in place to prevent crony lending as infrastructure projects involve high gestation periods, he added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-03-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 11:33 IST
CEA stresses on infra-led growth, takes on crony lending

The financial sector will have to play an important role in infrastructure lending which needs specialised expertise, Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a webinar organised by FICCI, Subramanian said that for India to become a USD 5 trillion economy, capital allocation to the infrastructure sector should be of high quality.

''Capital allocation to the infrastructure sector has to be of high quality and the financial sector has an important role in this regard. The financial sector should refrain from resorting to crony lending, which would put the brakes on lending and the economy will suffer,'' he said.

Subramanian said the operational aspects of different projects are different. ''Once a loan goes into distress, it blocks capital for credit-worthy borrowers. In such a scenario, the lenders will have to take complete responsibility.'' He said that the country is placing emphasis on growth through infrastructure.

''This places responsibility on the financial sector.

The sector has to see that there should not be a sub-optimal allocation of capital. Even if distress takes place, the right things have to be done. Analytics can be used to identify crony lending,'' he said.

The senior management of the financial institutions would have to incentivised to prevent crony lending, Subramanian said.

''Incentive mechanisms need to be put in place to prevent crony lending as infrastructure projects involve high gestation periods,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fully cooperated in firefighting ops at Kolkata building: Railways

The Eastern Railway authorities said on Tuesday that it extended full cooperation to the fire brigade and police in fighting a devastating blaze at its New Koilaghat Building in Kolkata where nine people died.Senior officials, including the...

Athens enlists private hospitals to ease pandemic pressure on health system

Two Athens private hospitals will join Greeces public health system to treat COVID-19 cases and relieve pressure on packed state intensive care units, the health minister said on Tuesday. Greece has extended a lockdown and tightened curbs t...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 1 PM

These are the top stories at 1 pm NATION DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 India records 15,388 fresh cases, 77 more fatalities New Delhi With 15,388 fresh cases, Indias COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,12,44,786, while the number of recoveries ...

Hawaii opens evacuation shelters after dam breach on Maui island

Heavy rains breached a dam on the Hawaiian island of Maui, prompting authorities to open evacuation shelters after ordering everyone in its vicinity and along the nearby coast to leave.The rains led to the cresting of the Kaupakalua dam in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021