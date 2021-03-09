Left Menu

Lupin Pharma partners with Endoceutics to commercialise Intrarosa in Canada

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 11:42 IST
Lupin Pharma partners with Endoceutics to commercialise Intrarosa in Canada

Drug major Lupin on Tuesday said its subsidiary Lupin Pharma has partnered with Endoceutics, a women's health focused biotech company, to commercialise Intrarosa in Canada.

Lupin Pharma Canada has Partnered with Endoceutics for the commercialization of Intrarosa, Lupin Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Intrarosa is Endoceutic's flagship product indicated for the treatment of postmenopausal vulvovaginal atrophy.

''Intrarosa will not only expand and strengthen our product portfolio into Women's Health in Canada but will cater to satisfy the unmet medical needs,'' Sofia Mumtaz, President, Lupin Pharma Canada said.

Lupin said it is estimated that over 50 per cent of post-menopausal women suffer from the symptoms of vulvovaginal atrophy and that less than 10 per cent of these women are treated with prescription medicines.

Shares of Lupin were trading 0.65 per cent lower at Rs 1,043.65 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fully cooperated in firefighting ops at Kolkata building: Railways

The Eastern Railway authorities said on Tuesday that it extended full cooperation to the fire brigade and police in fighting a devastating blaze at its New Koilaghat Building in Kolkata where nine people died.Senior officials, including the...

Athens enlists private hospitals to ease pandemic pressure on health system

Two Athens private hospitals will join Greeces public health system to treat COVID-19 cases and relieve pressure on packed state intensive care units, the health minister said on Tuesday. Greece has extended a lockdown and tightened curbs t...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 1 PM

These are the top stories at 1 pm NATION DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 India records 15,388 fresh cases, 77 more fatalities New Delhi With 15,388 fresh cases, Indias COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,12,44,786, while the number of recoveries ...

Hawaii opens evacuation shelters after dam breach on Maui island

Heavy rains breached a dam on the Hawaiian island of Maui, prompting authorities to open evacuation shelters after ordering everyone in its vicinity and along the nearby coast to leave.The rains led to the cresting of the Kaupakalua dam in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021