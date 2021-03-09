Left Menu

Malaysia's Top Glove posts record profit in Q2

The world's largest medical gloves manufacturer has reported record profits for four consecutive quarters, benefiting from high demand for rubber gloves during the COVID-19 pandemic. The firm also posted record revenue of 5.37 billion ringgit in the same period, up 336% from a year ago.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 11:44 IST
Malaysia's Top Glove Corp Bhd posted a record profit in the second quarter of the financial year, as continued demand for gloves globally boosted sales, the company said on Tuesday.

Profits soared to 2.87 billion ringgit ($695.93 million) in December-February from 115.7 million ringgit during the same period a year ago. The world's largest medical gloves manufacturer has reported record profits for four consecutive quarters, benefiting from high demand for rubber gloves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm also posted record revenue of 5.37 billion ringgit in the same period, up 336% from a year ago. ($1 = 4.1240 ringgit)

Also Read: Malaysia court allows temporary stay of deportation of 1,200 Myanmar nationals

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

