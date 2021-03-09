Malaysia's Top Glove posts record profit for fourth consecutive quarter in Q2
Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 11:57 IST
Malaysia's Top Glove Corp Bhd posted a record profit for the fourth consecutive quarter in the December-February period as continued demand for gloves globally boosted sales, the company said on Tuesday.
Net profit soared 2,380% to 2.87 billion ringgit ($695.93 million) in the second quarter of the financial year from 115.7 million ringgit a year ago, it said. The world's largest medical gloves manufacturer also posted record revenue of 5.37 billion ringgit in the second quarter, up 336% from a year ago.
The company said greater production efficiency and higher average selling prices had boosted profits, already underpinned by high demand for rubber gloves during the COVID-19 pandemic. "While demand is likely to stabilise post-pandemic, the Group expects it will not revert to pre-pandemic levels owing to increased hygiene awareness as well as uncertainties surrounding the resolution of the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said in a statement.
Top Glove estimated global glove demand would grow to about 15% per annum post-pandemic from around 10% per annum before the coronavirus spread, even as vaccines are rolled out. It also expected governments to continue stockpiling gloves and other personal protective equipment. ($1 = 4.1240 ringgit)
