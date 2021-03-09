Left Menu

Bihar's all-India ranking in land records digitisation improves from 23 to 8 in 1 year

PTI | Patna | Updated: 09-03-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 12:17 IST
Bihar's all-India ranking in digitisation of land records has improved from 23 to 8 in just one year, an official release said on Tuesday.

As per the NCAER Land Records and Services Index 2021 (N-LRSI), Bihar made the most remarkable progress among states and Union territories, the release issued by the Land Reforms Department said.

N-LRSI was formulated by economic think-tank National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) to gauge the extent of digitisation of land records and improvement in the quality of records as a result of digitisation.

The first edition of the index was released in 2019- 20.

Bihar's total score improved by over 125 per cent from 28.8 in 2019-20 to 64.8 in 2020-21, it said.

In contrast, the mean N-LRSI score among the 32 states and UTs increased by 16.6 per cent.

Bihar improved the most in digitisation of maps, textual records and registration, the release said, adding the quality of records has improved by 76 per cent.

The state has digitised all the 3.78 crore 'jambandis' (textual records) and 73,086 cadastral maps (spatial records).

