Left Menu

PayMate achieves annualised run-rate of $1.3 billion

PayMate said on Tuesday its full-stack payment automation platform processed over USD 130 million GST payments monthly during the pandemic year through bank-issued Visa commercial cards.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-03-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 12:32 IST
PayMate achieves annualised run-rate of $1.3 billion
PayMate logo. Image Credit: ANI

PayMate said on Tuesday its full-stack payment automation platform processed over USD 130 million GST payments monthly during the pandemic year through bank-issued Visa commercial cards. The transactions are projected to grow over USD 250 million being processed every month in the upcoming fiscal year ending March 2022.

PayMate's GST payment automation feature allows businesses to make bulk payments towards challans generated on the GST portal across multiple GSTINs. The challans are fetched onto the PayMate platform in a single step, followed by a digital approval process on the platform; thereby eliminating manual efforts and saving considerable time.

"Usually, statutory payments such as GST and Direct Taxes are paid using EFT. However, the exceptional capability of enabling businesses to use commercial cards for these payments has proved to be extremely fruitful as we are providing additional avenues to businesses for using their commercial credit cards on our platform. We are sure that this will attract more small, medium, and large businesses to adopt PayMate," said Ajay Adiseshann, Founder and CEO. "We have already geared up to double our overall customer count from the existing 58,000 and achieve a run rate of USD 10 to 15 billion on gross processing volumes on the card rail by March 2022," Adiseshann added.

Large conglomerates such as Marico and Redington India have been using the PayMate platform extensively for GST payments. PayMate is a leading provider of business payment automation and working capital solutions. The PayMate platform provides a comprehensive digital workflow tied to payments which enable greater control and transparency along with better cash flows and an end-to-end reconciliation for a superior experience for Enterprise and SME in closed-loop supply chains.

The company has a presence in South Asia (India, UAE, KSA and Oman) and is actively expanding across CEMEA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fully cooperated in firefighting ops at Kolkata building: Railways

The Eastern Railway authorities said on Tuesday that it extended full cooperation to the fire brigade and police in fighting a devastating blaze at its New Koilaghat Building in Kolkata where nine people died.Senior officials, including the...

Athens enlists private hospitals to ease pandemic pressure on health system

Two Athens private hospitals will join Greeces public health system to treat COVID-19 cases and relieve pressure on packed state intensive care units, the health minister said on Tuesday. Greece has extended a lockdown and tightened curbs t...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 1 PM

These are the top stories at 1 pm NATION DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 India records 15,388 fresh cases, 77 more fatalities New Delhi With 15,388 fresh cases, Indias COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,12,44,786, while the number of recoveries ...

Hawaii opens evacuation shelters after dam breach on Maui island

Heavy rains breached a dam on the Hawaiian island of Maui, prompting authorities to open evacuation shelters after ordering everyone in its vicinity and along the nearby coast to leave.The rains led to the cresting of the Kaupakalua dam in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021