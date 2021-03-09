Scoreboard of 2nd ODI between India women and South Africa women

Scoreboard of the second ODI between India women and South Africa women here on Tuesday.

South Africa women: Lizelle Lee lbw b Goswami 4 Laura Wolvaardt c Verma b Joshi 9 Sune Luus c Verma b Joshi 36 Lara Goodall b Kaur 49 Mignon du Preez c Sharma b Gayakwad 11 Marizanne Kapp c Sharma b Goswami 10 Trisha Chetty c Kaur b Gayakwad 12 Nadine de Klerk b Goswami 8 Shabnim Ismail b Goswami 0 Ayabonga Khaka not out 5 Nonkululeko Mlaba c Raj b Gayakwad 0 Extras: (B-4, LB-1, NB-2, W-6) 13 Total: (All out in 41 overs) 157 Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-20, 3-80, 4-99, 5-113, 6-130, 7-144, 8-144, 9-156, 10-157 Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 10-0-42-4, Mansi Joshi 7-1-23-2, Deepti Sharma 6-0-20-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 9-0-37-3, Poonam Yadav 8-0-30-0, Harmanpreet Kaur 1-1-0-1. MORE PTI SSC SSC

