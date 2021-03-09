Jeweller Pandora says a quarter of stores closed

Jeweller Pandora says a quarter of stores closedReuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 09-03-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 12:45 IST
Jewellery maker Pandora said on Tuesday that a quarter of its 2,700 stores worldwide were shut at the end of February compared to 30% at the beginning of the month.
"Pandora is pleased with the performance so far in 2021," Pandora said in a trading statement, adding that sell-out growth in the United States continued to be "very strong".
It kept its financial guidance unchanged.
