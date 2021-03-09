Left Menu

Malaysia's Top Glove posts record profit for fourth consecutive quarter in Q2

"While demand is likely to stabilise post-pandemic, the Group expects it will not revert to pre-pandemic levels owing to increased hygiene awareness as well as uncertainties surrounding the resolution of the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said. Top Glove also posted record revenue of 5.37 billion ringgit in the second quarter, up 336% from a year ago.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 12:51 IST
Malaysia's Top Glove posts record profit for fourth consecutive quarter in Q2

Malaysia's Top Glove Corp Bhd posted a record profit for the fourth consecutive quarter in the December-February period as continued demand for gloves globally boosted sales, the company said on Tuesday. Net profit soared 2,380% to 2.87 billion ringgit ($695.93 million) in the second quarter of the financial year from 115.7 million ringgit a year ago, it said in a filing to Malaysia's stock exchange.

The company said the profit achieved for the first half of the current financial year ending in August 2021 exceeded the group’s total profit for the past 20 years. The world's largest medical gloves manufacturer has benefited from soaring demand for its medical gloves and protective gear during the COVID-19 pandemic, but a U.S. import ban continues to cast a shadow on its stellar performance.

The company said greater production efficiency and higher average selling prices had boosted second-quarter profits, and expected demand to grow even as vaccination is rolled out. "While demand is likely to stabilise post-pandemic, the Group expects it will not revert to pre-pandemic levels owing to increased hygiene awareness as well as uncertainties surrounding the resolution of the COVID-19 pandemic," the company said.

Top Glove also posted record revenue of 5.37 billion ringgit in the second quarter, up 336% from a year ago. Global glove demand would likely grow to about 15% per annum post-pandemic from around 10% per annum before the coronavirus, Top Glove said, adding it expected governments to continue to stockpile gloves and other personal protective equipment.

The manufacturer, which is seeking a $1.9 billion dual primary listing in Hong Kong, said a portion of the net proceeds raised will be invested in environmental, social and corporate governance practices and initiatives. Last July, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection placed an import ban on Top Glove's subsidiaries on allegations of forced labour.

Sources told Reuters that two banks - Citigroup Inc and UBS Group AG - have opted out of the listing deal, citing concerns about the manufacturer's rubber farming processes and the reputational risk of working with a U.S. sanctioned company. ($1 = 4.1240 ringgit)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Andy Serkis says he went "pretty method" to play Gollum on 'The Lord of the Rings" trilogy

British actor Any Serkis has revealed that he spent hours walking on all fours to perfect his portrayal of Gollum in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.The 56-year-old actor said he went pretty method for the character, a former Hobbit, who gets...

China's aviation regulator looking into mid-air dispute between crew on domestic flight

Chinas aviation regulator is looking into an alleged mid-air dispute between crew members on a recent Donghai Airlines domestic flight, it said late on Monday, vowing severe punishment for any action that endangered flight safety. Donghai A...

Fully cooperated in firefighting ops at Kolkata building: Railways

The Eastern Railway authorities said on Tuesday that it extended full cooperation to the fire brigade and police in fighting a devastating blaze at its New Koilaghat Building in Kolkata where nine people died.Senior officials, including the...

Athens enlists private hospitals to ease pandemic pressure on health system

Two Athens private hospitals will join Greeces public health system to treat COVID-19 cases and relieve pressure on packed state intensive care units, the health minister said on Tuesday. Greece has extended a lockdown and tightened curbs t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021