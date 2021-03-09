Left Menu

South African regulator ICASA to appeal court order halting spectrum auction

South Africa's telecoms regulator ICASA will appeal a court order restraining it from proceeding with auctioning much needed-spectrum, it said on Tuesday. The ruling is a setback for top mobile operators MTN and Vodacom, which are seeking to expand 4G capacity and to roll out 5G technology.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 13:16 IST
South African regulator ICASA to appeal court order halting spectrum auction

South Africa's telecoms regulator ICASA will appeal a court order restraining it from proceeding with auctioning much needed-spectrum, it said on Tuesday.

The ruling is a setback for top mobile operators MTN and Vodacom, which are seeking to expand 4G capacity and to roll out 5G technology. It also undermines South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's efforts to accelerate the economy by attracting new investment in the sector and creating jobs. He has cited the spectrum auction as an important economic lever for the country's growth.

Chairman of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) Keabetswe Modimoeng said the regulator was dismayed by the court's decision but remained resolute that the licensing process shall in due course be finalised. "It is our considered view that the best option is to exhaust all possible legal avenues at our disposal, including appeals so to ensure that this sensitive licensing process is not only defined by industry players but also by the public interest," Modimoeng said.

The court order further delays a process expected to begin this month. High court Judge Selby Baqwa said on Monday the order was in place pending a hearing on contentions raised by operator Telkom and broadcaster e.tv, although no reason was given for the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brother-in-law of Tunisia's ousted president gets 10 years for corruption - TAP

A Tunisian court has sentenced Belhassen Trabelsi, the brother-in-law of ousted President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, to ten years in jail for corruption, the state-run news agency TAP reported on Tuesday....

LS adjourned for the day over record high fuel prices

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day amid protests by opposition members over the rising fuel prices.When the House reconvened at 2 pm, several opposition members demanded a rollback of the fuel price hikes. As the protests cont...

TheMathCompany - Ranked India's Fastest-growing Tech Firm & #2 Growth Champion for 2021 by The Economic Times & Statista

BENGALURU, India, March 9, 2021 PRNewswire -- TheMathCompany, a modern, hybrid analytics firm that builds contextual AI applications for enterprises, has been recognized as Indias fastest-growing tech firm and 2 Growth Champion by Economic ...

SC to hear after 4 weeks plea seeking hybrid form of court hearings across country

The Supreme Court Tuesday said it would hear after four weeks a plea which has sought resumption of physical hearing of cases alongside the ongoing video-conferencing mode in all courts and tribunals across the country.A bench comprising Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021