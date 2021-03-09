Miners weigh on European stocks after best day in four months
The German DAX eased 0.3% after hitting an all-time high in the previous session. German automotive parts maker Continental AG fell 5.1% after it reported a 12.7% drop in group sales, thanks in part to falling revenue in the automotive, rubber, and powertrain divisions.
European shares slipped on Tuesday after posting their best session in four months, as a retreat in commodity prices pressured miners.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.1% in early deals, with miners falling 1.9% and automakers dropping 1%. Dalian iron ore futures fell by the 10% daily limit after anti-pollution restrictions in China's top steelmaking city of Tangshan, while metal prices were also hit by a firm dollar.
UK-listed miners Rio Tinto, BHP Group, and Anglo American fell more than 2%, weighing on UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100. The German DAX eased 0.3% after hitting an all-time high in the previous session.
German automotive parts maker Continental AG fell 5.1% after it reported a 12.7% drop in group sales, thanks in part to falling revenue in the automotive, rubber, and powertrain divisions.
