Left Menu

South Africa's Eskom board to investigate allegation of racism against CEO

South Africa's struggling state utility Eskom said on Tuesday that its board of directors would investigate an allegation of racism leveled against Chief Executive Andre de Ruyter.

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 09-03-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 13:57 IST
South Africa's Eskom board to investigate allegation of racism against CEO
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@GovernmentZA)

South Africa's struggling state utility Eskom said on Tuesday that its board of directors would investigate an allegation of racism leveled against Chief Executive Andre de Ruyter. De Ruyter has been leading efforts to improve Eskom's financial and operational performance for more than a year.

The allegation against de Ruyter was made by suspended Chief Procurement Officer Solly Tshitangano and raised at a parliamentary committee meeting last week, after which Eskom's board issued a statement in support of the company's executive management. Reuters sought comment from de Ruyter via Eskom's spokesman. The spokesman said de Ruyter had never been accused of racism before but since the allegation had been lodged with parliament Eskom was compelled to act.

On Tuesday, Eskom said in a new statement: "The allegation not only brings Eskom into disrepute, but it also threatens to detract and distract the focus of the Executive Team and the GCE (Group Chief Executive) in particular from their critical job of restoring Eskom to operational and financial sustainability." It said the board would appoint an independent senior lawyer to test the allegation of racism and provide updates on the investigation.

De Ruyter would not be commenting for now but would be given an opportunity to respond by the lawyer, the spokesman added. The utility is choking under a mountain of debt and regularly implements scheduled power outages that are one of the main obstacles to economic growth in Africa's most industrialized nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi budget: We aim for 'Singapore-level' per capita income by 2047, says Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday presented a budget worth Rs 69,000 crore for the financial year 2021-22 and said that the Aam Aadmi Party-led government aims to increase the per capita income of the national capital to...

Euro zone bond yields dip before fourth-quarter economic data release

Euro zone government bond yields dipped across the board on Tuesday before the release of data that is expected to show the euro zone economy contracted in the fourth quarter of the year. Final numbers on the euro zone economic output are d...

Centre releases 19th instalment of Rs 2,104 crore to states to meet GST compensation shortfall

The Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance has released the 19th weekly instalment of Rs 2,104 crore to the states on Tuesday to meet the Goods and Services Tax GST compensation shortfall. Till now, 96 per cent of the total...

Brother-in-law of Tunisia's ousted president gets 10 years for corruption - TAP

A Tunisian court has sentenced Belhassen Trabelsi, the brother-in-law of ousted President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, to ten years in jail for corruption, the state-run news agency TAP reported on Tuesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021