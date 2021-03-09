Left Menu

CM seeks appointment with Modi to discuss options to revive fortunes of VSP

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 09-03-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 14:05 IST
CM seeks appointment with Modi to discuss options to revive fortunes of VSP

Reiterating the demand that the Centre withdraw the move to sell Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appointment to discuss options to revive the fortunes of the Navaratna company.

The Chief Minister said he would lead an all-party delegation and representatives of trade unions ''to represent to you directly the concerns being expressed by the people of Andhra Pradesh, employees and various stakeholders.'' Jagans latest missive is seen as a damage control exercise after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamans statement in Parliament on Monday that the ''state government is consulted in specific matters'' (on RINL disinvestment) though the AP government did not hold any equity in VSP.

Sitharaman stated that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs accorded in principle approval for 100 per cent disinvestment of the Government of Indias shareholding in Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, the corporate entity of VSP.

This triggered a fresh round of protests in port city Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, with opposition parties and trade unions accusing the Jagan regime of being complicit in the steel plant privatization move.

''It is a matter of great concern for the people of Andhra Pradesh, employees of RINL and other stakeholders,'' the Chief Minister remarked, referring to Sitharamans statement.

Referring to his February 6 letter on the subject, Jagan said in a fresh letter that the plant would again become a profitable venture by implementing some turnaround measures, with some support from the Government of India, instead of taking the disinvestment route.

Allotting captive iron ore mines (for the steel plant) to bring down the input costs, swapping high-cost debt with low- cost debt, converting debt into equity and monetizing vacant land (of the plant) were some of the 'turnaround measures', the Chief Minister suggested.

''I assure you that the Andhra Pradesh Government will closely work with the Government of India under your able leadership in making this happen and together we can revive the plant for unlocking greater value to the society and in particular to the people of the state.

I seek an early appointment in this regard.'' PTI DBV APR ADMINISTRATOR APR ADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi budget: We aim for 'Singapore-level' per capita income by 2047, says Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday presented a budget worth Rs 69,000 crore for the financial year 2021-22 and said that the Aam Aadmi Party-led government aims to increase the per capita income of the national capital to...

Euro zone bond yields dip before fourth-quarter economic data release

Euro zone government bond yields dipped across the board on Tuesday before the release of data that is expected to show the euro zone economy contracted in the fourth quarter of the year. Final numbers on the euro zone economic output are d...

Centre releases 19th instalment of Rs 2,104 crore to states to meet GST compensation shortfall

The Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance has released the 19th weekly instalment of Rs 2,104 crore to the states on Tuesday to meet the Goods and Services Tax GST compensation shortfall. Till now, 96 per cent of the total...

Brother-in-law of Tunisia's ousted president gets 10 years for corruption - TAP

A Tunisian court has sentenced Belhassen Trabelsi, the brother-in-law of ousted President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, to ten years in jail for corruption, the state-run news agency TAP reported on Tuesday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021