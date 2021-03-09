Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 14:27 IST
Teva launches Indoco Remedies-developed generic drug in US

Indoco Remedies on Tuesday said Teva Pharmaceuticals has launched Brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension used in the treatment of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with ocular hypertension or open-angle glaucoma in the United States.

The product, which is a generic version of Azopt ophthalmic suspension, is developed and manufactured by the Mumbai-based drug firm at its Goa facility for Teva.

Brinzolamide ophthalmic suspension (1 per cent) works by decreasing the amount of fluid within the eye.

As per the IQVIA data, as of December 2020, the US market size of this product stood at USD 184 million.

''This first-to-market generic version of AZOPT (Brinzolamide Ophthalmic Suspension 1 per cent, developed by Indoco) in the US brings in an enormous opportunity for the company to serve the patients with a generic option,'' Indoco Remedies MD Aditi Kare Panandikar said in a statement.

The generic product gives the company satisfaction to be a part of the journey in developing and securing approval from the US regulators for such complex generic products, ensuring access to affordable and quality medicines, she added.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Indoco employs over 5,500 people across nine manufacturing facilities and has a presence in 55 countries.

