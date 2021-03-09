Taavi Launches Its First Personal Care Range of Products on Flipkart and Myntra

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India • The new range unlocks the power of natural ingredients for beauty & health • The product line-up includes ‘Truly Natural’, ‘Safe and Real’ hair cleansers, hair conditioners and face washes Taavi, Myntra’s multi-cultural lifestyle brand that blends traditional Indian textile crafts with modern fashion sensibilities, has made its foray into the personal care products category. Myntra and Flipkart have co-developed an array of hair cleansers, hair conditioners and face washes, under the brand Taavi, which has established itself in making traditional crafts more relevant to the modern consumer, with a focus on their revival.

Extending this effort further, the newly launched personal care range is truly natural, with a contemporary twist on some of India’s traditional formulations. These products have been developed in collaboration with the Khadi Industry and small-scale enterprises that work with thousands of rural women and local communities in India, making them true to Indian roots.

Over the course of the last few years, there has been a considerable shift in consumer preferences towards natural or organic skincare routines. According to a recent ASSOCHAM report, the personal care market in India is set to touch $20 billion by 2035, driven by increasing disposable incomes and growing aspirations. Consumers are looking for sustainable ‘Made-in-India’ brands that can offer them a natural, chemical-free product experience. Catering to this growing demand, the Taavi personal care range are natural products, developed by using plant-based extracts and offers a contemporary twist to the goodness of traditional ingredients such as bhringraj, papaya, aloe-vera, reetha, shikakai, amla, coconut oil and ubtan among others that have been used for centuries in India.

The ‘Taavi range of personal care products come with a truly Natural, Real, and Safe proposition, i.e. ‘Natreal™’ and ensure that consumers have high-quality and reliable products, backed by the authenticity of homegrown e-commerce companies, Flipkart and Myntra.

On the launch of Taavi’s new range, Manish Kumar, Senior Vice President - BGMH, Furniture and Grocery, Flipkart, said, “There has been a rising demand for wholesome and natural personal care products - something that we have witnessed through consumer buying behavior on Flipkart platform. Our constant endeavor is to bring products to consumers that fill the need gaps in the market. By partnering with Myntra to launch Taavi’s natural personal care range, we have an opportunity to address the gap and demand for authentic indigenous products. These products are inspired by generations-old formulations but with a contemporary tweak to suit the modern lifestyle. The Taavi Personal Care collection augments the nation’s call for going Vocal for truly Local products and speaks volumes of the quality that these products are going to offer.” Nishant Prasad, Senior Director, Myntra Fashion Brands added, “As a brand, Taavi has come a long way in a relatively short span and has created a mark for itself among shoppers who appreciate and revere the rich cultural heritage of our country. Today, it is, more than just a brand and signifies Myntra’s commitment towards the upliftment of the traditional art and crafts that have epitomized our nation for centuries. Taavi’s foray into natural personal care products is an important step in further strengthening Myntra’s position in the Beauty and Personal Care space, offering millions of customers truly natural, ‘Made in India’ beauty products. The move will not only offer consumers the best products, but also give a fillip to the ecosystem that provides the necessary ingredients for creating such world-class products.” Myntra and Flipkart continuously endeavor to build a portfolio of products that cater to the dynamic needs of consumers across the country, with products made for India, by India. The latest to this portfolio is Taavi’s personal care range which is dermatologically-tested to ensure safety and is developed using plant-based extracts and no harmful chemicals. Launched in 2018, Taavi has been working with local artisans from multiple states across the country, either directly or through NGOs. It is currently associated with 8 NGOs, supporting more than 15,000 artisans. With an average selling price of INR 1,200 – 1,400, the brand provides over 800 options in apparel and footwear, for both men and women. Major attractions in the women’s range include hand block prints and handloom fabric garments, such as kurtas, dresses, skirts, salwar-kameez-dupatta and tops, while the men’s range includes shirts and kurtas. The brand is also looking at venturing into Bags, Home and Sarees in 2021.

