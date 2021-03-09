Hindware Appliances Launches a Disruptive Range of IoT Enabled Air Coolers, Strengthens Its Air Cooler Segment

Launches iFold, *India’s first foldable Air Cooler New Delhi, Delhi, India - Business Wire India Somany Home Innovation Limited (SHIL), makers of ‘Hindware Appliances’, today launched India’s first foldable Air Cooler ‘i-Fold’ and a futuristic range of IoT-enabled Air Coolers. The new range is in sync with the growing need of consumers for building smart homes, and the off-season storage concerns they have. The range of air coolers are available across leading e-commerce portals such as Amazon India, Flipkart, Hindware’s own portal www.evok.in, and select retail stores.

i-Fold, India’s first air cooler* can be easily folded and stored in smaller spaces, in less than 5 minutes, which classically solves one of the storage issues which an Indian households faces. i-Fold is not just compact but also packed with a powerful motor that delivers faster cooling. It offers convenient features like ‘completely shut louvers’ and ‘insect & dust filters’ to stop mosquitoes and insects from entering the cooler and breeding inside. The air-cooler is designed for fashionable urban homes, has best-in-class technology and presents an artistic mix of design with soothing colours which seamlessly blend with the interiors of a home. The Hindware Snowcrest i-Fold is priced at INR 19,990.

The company has also introduced two IoT enabled air coolers i.e. Spectra i-Pro 36L, a personal air cooler, and Acura i-Pro 70L, a desert air cooler. Both coolers are equipped with Amazon Alexa, each of these smart appliances can be easily managed from anywhere at any time through the Hindware Appliances app, which assists consumers in operating, monitoring, and controlling the products remotely and auto diagnoses, troubleshoot, & register service requests at the touch of a button. The app allows consumers to turn the coolers On & Off, set cooling modes, control fan speed, and swing, and set timers among other features. The air coolers come with gesture-controlled features that enable them to sense the motion in which a person’s hand switches the air cooler ON (by moving the hand left to right), and increases the fan speed from low-med-high. The new air coolers are also equipped with Geo-fence technology, an intelligent location sensing functionality that activates the air cooler operation based on the consumer’s proximity. The Hindware Spectra i-Pro 36L air cooler is priced at INR 15,990 and Hindware Acura i-Pro 70L air cooler are priced at INR 17,490.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rakesh Kaul, CEO & Whole Time Director, Somany Home Innovation Limited (SHIL), said, “Our priority at SHIL has always been to give the power in the hands of the consumer, and with innovative products and technologies, we aim to deliver a delighted ‘Consumer experience’ across the country. With an observable surge in the use of IoT-based products across its households, India has emerged as a major market for connected home appliances. In light of this growing need, we are excited to launch a range of IoT Air Coolers and our breakthrough product, Hindware Snowcrest i-Fold India’s first foldable air cooler, strategically designed to make the consumer’s life easier. The new range of product is a testament to our philosophy of always keeping innovation at the heart of consumer experience.” The futuristic range of intelligently integrated i-Pro consumer products marks Hindware Appliances’ success in the fast-emerging IoT segment and is paving the way towards building smart homes through its IoT Eco System – Hindware Konnect. The premium product range is developed for early adapters and evolved users of smart home automation. All products are designed to simplify lives with smart automation while offering unparalleled features such as Geo-fencing and Wi-Fi Direct, and Alexa-controlled features.

Hindware Appliances is one of the fastest-growing consumer products companies in the country, offering products relevant to the modern consumer lifestyle of today, with each contributing to make better homes a reality in India. Currently, Somany Home Innovation Limited (SHIL) has a network of over 10323+ retail outlets, 1062+ distributor partners, and a network of more than 709 modern retail stores across India. The company has a vast range of IoT enabled appliances across water purifiers, water heaters, air purifiers, chimneys, and air-coolers.

*At the time of filing for a patent the product was first of its kind in India. About Somany Home Innovation Limited (SHIL) Somany Home Innovation Ltd. (SHIL), is listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). It is vastly recognized by its Brand Hindware and is the fastest growing player in the Indian Consumer Appliances.

The Consumer Appliances business consists of a selection of household appliances such as the kitchen appliances: kitchen chimneys, built-in hobs, cooktops, built-in ovens, sinks under the brand Hindware Kitchen Ensemble are leaders in numerous categories. The brand Hindware Atlantic houses water heaters whereas our brand Moonbow by Hindware houses water and air purifiers. The company sells air coolers and ceiling fans under brand Hindware Snowcrest. SHIL also has strategic marketing tie-ups with some of the most prominent companies such as Groupe Atlantic in the water heaters segment and the Italian company, Formenti & Giovenzana in the furniture and kitchen fittings segment.

SHIL's focus on R&D activities helps the company to enhance capacity to conceive innovative ideas infused with varying degrees of novelty and this has led the company to apply for over 26 patents since its inception. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: iFold - India's first foldable Air Cooler

