Left Menu

3 dead, 12 injured in separate road accidents in Noida, Greater Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-03-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 15:04 IST
3 dead, 12 injured in separate road accidents in Noida, Greater Noida
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least three people were killed and a dozen injured in separate road accidents in Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday, according to police.

Two people died and five got injured in a collision between two trucks on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in the Kasna area, the police said.

A Gujarat-registered truck was parked along the expressway in which another truck, bearing a Haryana registration number, rammed it from the rear, a police spokesperson said.

"Three people had got severely injured and rushed to a government hospital where two of them were declared dead by doctors. One deceased has been identified as Amir-ul-Haq while the identity of the other was yet to be ascertained," the spokesperson said.

Those injured have been identified as Suryabhan Singh, Ram Pharep, Aseer Ahmad, Subhan, and Mohit, the official said.

In the other incident, a truck rammed into a private bus on the Dadri-Bulandshahr route, leading to injuries to two persons one of whom died, the police said.

"The bus was near Loharli toll plaza when its driver suddenly applied brakes. It was hit by the Haryana-registered truck, which was loaded with TMT steel and following the bus closely," the spokesperson said.

The deceased has been identified as Mubaraq Khan, while the injured person is Munawwar, both from Bulandshahr district, the police added.

Another six people got injured when a speeding minibus they were traveling in overturned while trying to overtake a vehicle on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Among the injured are four men and two women while the incident took place in the Expressway police station area of Noida, the police said, adding that all of them were taken to a private hospital in Sector 137.

The mini-bus was removed from the road and normal vehicular traffic movement resumed after a brief disruption, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Germany coach Loew to leave post after Euro 2020 despite 2022 contract

Germany coach Joachim Loew will step down from the role he has had since 2006 after the end of this summers European Championship, he said on Tuesday.Loew, who has a contract until 2022, led Germany to the World Cup title in 2014 but his te...

Death toll from explosions in Equatorial Guinea rises to 98

The death toll from a series of explosions at a military barracks in Equatorial Guinea rose by dozens to at least 98 killed after more bodies were recovered, the government said Tuesday. The blasts on Sunday in the Mondong Nkuantoma neighbo...

Illegal Sand Mining in HP: NGT Sets Up Panel headed by retd judge

The National Green Tribunal NGT has constituted an independent five-member committee headed by a former Judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Jasbir Singh, to give an independent report regarding alleged illegal mining at Swan ri...

Parijat Industries releases Crop Protection Training Manual in 11 Indian languages

New Delhi India, March 9 ANIParijat Agrochemical Firms are an integral and essential element of modern agriculture. Agrochemicals are required by farmers to control pests and diseases in crops. However, it is extremely important that pestic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021