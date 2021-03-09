3 dead, 12 injured in separate road accidents in Noida, Greater Noida

At least three people were killed and a dozen injured in separate road accidents in Noida and Greater Noida on Tuesday, according to police.

Two people died and five got injured in a collision between two trucks on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in the Kasna area, the police said.

Advertisement

A Gujarat-registered truck was parked along the expressway in which another truck, bearing a Haryana registration number, rammed it from the rear, a police spokesperson said.

"Three people had got severely injured and rushed to a government hospital where two of them were declared dead by doctors. One deceased has been identified as Amir-ul-Haq while the identity of the other was yet to be ascertained," the spokesperson said.

Those injured have been identified as Suryabhan Singh, Ram Pharep, Aseer Ahmad, Subhan, and Mohit, the official said.

In the other incident, a truck rammed into a private bus on the Dadri-Bulandshahr route, leading to injuries to two persons one of whom died, the police said.

"The bus was near Loharli toll plaza when its driver suddenly applied brakes. It was hit by the Haryana-registered truck, which was loaded with TMT steel and following the bus closely," the spokesperson said.

The deceased has been identified as Mubaraq Khan, while the injured person is Munawwar, both from Bulandshahr district, the police added.

Another six people got injured when a speeding minibus they were traveling in overturned while trying to overtake a vehicle on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

Among the injured are four men and two women while the incident took place in the Expressway police station area of Noida, the police said, adding that all of them were taken to a private hospital in Sector 137.

The mini-bus was removed from the road and normal vehicular traffic movement resumed after a brief disruption, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)