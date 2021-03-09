Left Menu

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks on cusp of correction; lira and rand fight back

Emerging market stocks were on the cusp of correction territory on Tuesday although Turkey's lira fought back from a 3% plunge and South Africa's rand jumped 1.5% after its economy contracted less-than-expected in the fourth quarter. Emerging markets have been buffeted in recent weeks with worries about a possible post-COVID rebound in inflation and climbing U.S. Treasury yields lifting the dollar.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 15:39 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks on cusp of correction; lira and rand fight back
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Emerging market stocks were on the cusp of correction territory on Tuesday although Turkey's lira fought back from a 3% plunge and South Africa's rand jumped 1.5% after its economy contracted less-than-expected in the fourth quarter.

Emerging markets have been buffeted in recent weeks with worries about a possible post-COVID rebound in inflation and climbing U.S. Treasury yields lifting the dollar. Another small 0.2% dip on Tuesday left MSCI's 27-country EM stocks index down almost 10% - the technical definition of a correction - from highs hit in February.

The loss is also more than double the 4.6% MSCI's world stocks index has lost over the same period. "U.S. rates volatility remains the central focus for investors, and EM assets continue to face headwinds as a result," said Ilya Gofshteyn, senior EM macro strategist at Standard Chartered.

"The Federal Reserve has indicated comfort with the recent increase in yields, and investors still signal concern on inflation." EM stocks have recovered more than 70% from pandemic-lows hit last March, and are about 12% higher from last year's pre-pandemic highs, but the recent sell-off has slowed the pace.

JPMorgan's EM hard currency debt index has marked its worst start to the year in 25 years. On Tuesday, MSCI's index of EM currencies touched another three-month low before cutting some losses as the dollar weakened against a basket of major rivals.

Turkey's lira jumped as much as 1.7%, in what could be its second day of gains in 12. Monday's plunge pushed the currency's losses over that period to double digits, bringing yearly losses to 3.1%. The currency has given back almost half its gains made post the appointment of a new finance minister and central bank governor in November who oversaw a series of rate hikes, lifting a sharply depreciating lira.

South Africa's rand hit session highs, at 15.34 per dollar, after data showed gross domestic product expanded by 6.3% quarter on quarter on the basis in the fourth quarter. On a year-on-year basis, GDP contracted a less-than-expected 4.1% in the three months to the end of December, compared to a revised 6.2% contraction in the prior quarter.

But even surprisingly strong growth in the closing quarter is only going to support the rand short term at best, said Commerzbank EM and FX analyst, Elisabeth Andreae, as the growth outlook remains weak. Russia's rouble rose 0.7% on the interbank market as oil prices recovered. But the currency fell 0.1% on the Moscow exchange in catch-up trade after a day's holiday.

Overnight, Brazil's real sank 3.2% to hit 10-month lows after a Supreme Court judge annulled the criminal convictions against former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and restored his political rights, opening the door for Lula to run in presidential elections next year. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Norway suspends Rolls-Royce asset sale on security grounds

Norway has suspended a planned asset sale by engine maker Rolls-Royce as it assesses the security implications of selling the supplier to the countrys navy, the justice ministry said on Tuesday. Norways NSM security agency is assessing the ...

Those playing communal card are insulting Nandigram movement: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Those playing communal card are insulting Nandigram movement West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee....

IND W v SA W, 2nd ODI: We managed to execute our plans well, says Jhulan

After guiding her team to a massive win over South Africa, India pacer Jhulan Goswami said her side managed to execute their plans well in the game. Jhulans four-wicket haul and Smriti Mandhanas unbeaten 80-run knock helped India defeat Sou...

India exports 87,000 tons of onion in Jan-Feb after ban lifted

India has exported 87,000 tonnes of onion in the January-February period after the ban was lifted in view of good Kharif crop estimates, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said in Parliament.The government lifted the ban o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021