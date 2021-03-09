Left Menu

South Africa's GDP expands in Q4 but records big annual contraction

South Africa's gross domestic product grew quarter on quarter in the three months ending in December, led by expansion in manufacturing, construction and trade, but the economy recorded its biggest annual contraction in seven decades in 2020. South Africa's economy, which was in recession before the COVID-19 pandemic, deteriorated sharply last year after the government imposed a strict lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 15:51 IST
South Africa's GDP expands in Q4 but records big annual contraction

South Africa's gross domestic product grew quarter on quarter in the three months ending in December, led by expansion in manufacturing, construction and trade, but the economy recorded its biggest annual contraction in seven decades in 2020.

South Africa's economy, which was in recession before the COVID-19 pandemic, deteriorated sharply last year after the government imposed a strict lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday GDP expanded by 6.3% quarter on quarter on a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis in the fourth quarter following a revised 67.3% expansion in the third quarter.

However, the economy contracted 7% in the 2020 calendar year compared to 0.2% growth in 2019. This was the biggest drop in annual GDP since 1946, said Mike Manemela, head of economic statistics at Stats SA. On a quarter by quarter basis, manufacturing jumped 21.1%, construction was up 11.2% and trade rose 9.8%.

GDP contracted by 4.1% in the last quarter of 2020 on a year on year basis, compared to a revised 6.2% contraction in the prior quarter. The coronavirus lockdown has since been eased, but the risk of a resurgence in infections and reimposition of tighter restrictions remain as the country lagged wealthier Western nations in launching its immunisation campaign.

The government is yet to step up its vaccination programme, which was launched last month with the administering of Johnson & Johnson doses to health workers as part of a research study.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Asian nations keen to replicate India's NCD screening programme

The health ministrys non-communicable diseases NCD screening programme has attracted several South Asian countries, with Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Myanmar evincing interest in the programme, according to a statement released on Tuesday.The pr...

Delhi Budget: Law university, English speaking course on cards for higher education students

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday announced the setting up of a law university in the national capital and said the work for Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University has begun, as he presented the city governments budget for ...

Kremlin calls NYT report on planned U.S. cyberstrikes on Russia 'alarming'

The Kremlin on Tuesday said it was alarmed by a report in the New York Times that said the United States was planning a series of covert counterstrikes on Russian networks, saying such strikes would amount to cyber crimes.The report, on Mar...

Norway suspends Rolls-Royce asset sale on security grounds

Norway has suspended a planned asset sale by engine maker Rolls-Royce as it assesses the security implications of selling the supplier to the countrys navy, the justice ministry said on Tuesday. Norways NSM security agency is assessing the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021