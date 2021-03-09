Left Menu

Parijat Industries releases Crop Protection Training Manual in 11 Indian languages

Agrochemical Firms are an integral and essential element of modern agriculture. Agrochemicals are required by farmers to control pests and diseases in crops. However, it is extremely important that pesticides are handled and used safely, judiciously, and in recommended doses while adhering to all pesticide handling precautions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:08 IST
Parijat Industries releases Crop Protection Training Manual in 11 Indian languages
Parijat Industries releases Crop Protection Training Manual in 11 Indian languages. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/Parijat): Agrochemical Firms are an integral and essential element of modern agriculture. Agrochemicals are required by farmers to control pests and diseases in crops. However, it is extremely important that pesticides are handled and used safely, judiciously, and in recommended doses while adhering to all pesticide handling precautions. Parijat Industries Crop Protection Products are sold in India and across the world. Parijat has been running pan India initiatives for several years to disseminate information and provide training to the farmer on the correct, safe, and judicious use of pesticides.

The company has recently published a Crop Protection Training Manual for Indian Farmers in 10 Indian languages apart from English as a part of the Parijat CSR initiative. The languages are Punjabi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Gujarati, Urdu, Kannada, Odia, and Bengali. The manual has been designed in a very simple format so that it can be used by trainers in the field or classroom and various forums. India has a very large number of Agriculture Extension Institutions where farmers and students get trained or educated in different aspects of agriculture. Therefore, it becomes extremely important that pesticide usage and safe handling information should be included in all related learning modules. This publication in 11 languages will go a long way as a teaching aid, that covers a complete range of issues on pesticide safety for farmers in their language.

The Crop Protection Training Manual has been developed in conjunction with the Horticulture Training Institute, Government of Haryana. Parijat has an ongoing project to distribute this book for free in 18 Indian States to agriculture institutions and other sections of the agriculture eco-system. Earlier, Parijat had already developed a pocket-sized quick reference guide for pesticide safety, which has been distributed to farmers pan India in 9 Indian languages. These pocket handbooks are being distributed in 9 Indian languages i.e., Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu, Gujarati, Tamil, Telegu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.

Vikram Anand, Director Parijat Industries says, "Parijat is deeply committed to the cause of health, safety, and environment, and the company will continue to pro-actively work for the promotion of safe usage and application of pesticides". Parijat Industries (India) Private Limited is one of the leading agrochemical manufacturing companies in India with its manufacturing base for formulations in Ambala, Haryana and technical facility in Cuddalore. Its branded products are sold directly and through the subsidiaries across India and in countries of Asia, Europe, Africa, North and South America.

This story is provided by Parijat. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Parijat)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ahead of polls, Puducherry LG takes a ride on public bus with locals

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday travelled in a passenger bus along with locals to check the public transport facilities in the union territory. Soundararajan, who was accompanied by her advisor Dr AP Mah...

Maha MLCs claim discrepancy in COVID-19 tests, seek probe

Two Maharashtra legislators on Tuesday claimed there were variations in the results of COVID-19 tests conducted by different labs and sought a probe into it.Speaking in the state Legislative Council, BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar said two days...

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya paving the way for leadership change in the state as the ruling BJP gears up for assembly elections next year. Rawat announce...

Seamless connectivity to create significant economic gains for India, Bangladesh: WB

Seamless transport connectivity between India and Bangladesh has the potential to increase national incomes -- by eight per cent in India and 17 per cent in Bangladesh, according to a new World Bank report released on Tuesday. The report ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021