Left Menu

Sensex leaps 584 points, banking and finance scrips gain

Equity benchmark indices closed over 1 per cent higher on Tuesday tracking firm trends in Asian markets with banking and financial names witnessing smart gains.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:13 IST
Sensex leaps 584 points, banking and finance scrips gain
Grasim closed 3.6 pc higher on Tuesday at Rs 1,392.40 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices closed over 1 per cent higher on Tuesday tracking firm trends in Asian markets with banking and financial names witnessing smart gains. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 584 points or 1.16 per cent higher at 51,025 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 142 points or 0.95 per cent to 15,098.

Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain with Nifty financial service up by 1.7 per cent and private bank by 1.4 per cent. Nifty FMCG and pharma dipped slightly. Among stocks, cement manufacturer Grasim ticked up by 3.6 per cent to Rs 1,392.40 per share.

SBI Life jumped by 3.5 per cent to Rs 956.75 per share as the company reported new business premium picking up last month. The other prominent gainers were HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC and Bajaj Finance.

However, Bharat Petroleum Corporation dropped by 4.5 per cent to close at Rs 445.45 per share. Tata Steel, GAIL, IndianOil Corporation, ONGC, Power Grid Corporation and NTPC also closed in the red. Meanwhile, Asian stocks opened strong, helped mostly by global recovery prospects and the passage of a 1.9 trillion dollar stimulus bill.

Japan's Nikkei 225 added 0.99 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose by 0.81 per cent. But South Korea's Kospi fell by 0.67 per cent on rising bond yields. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ahead of polls, Puducherry LG takes a ride on public bus with locals

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday travelled in a passenger bus along with locals to check the public transport facilities in the union territory. Soundararajan, who was accompanied by her advisor Dr AP Mah...

Maha MLCs claim discrepancy in COVID-19 tests, seek probe

Two Maharashtra legislators on Tuesday claimed there were variations in the results of COVID-19 tests conducted by different labs and sought a probe into it.Speaking in the state Legislative Council, BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar said two days...

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya paving the way for leadership change in the state as the ruling BJP gears up for assembly elections next year. Rawat announce...

Seamless connectivity to create significant economic gains for India, Bangladesh: WB

Seamless transport connectivity between India and Bangladesh has the potential to increase national incomes -- by eight per cent in India and 17 per cent in Bangladesh, according to a new World Bank report released on Tuesday. The report ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021