Leading Indian and Global Investors Adopt WinPE's Charter for Gender Diversity

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) WinPE's founding members have signed a Charter for Gender Diversity, outlining the fundamental principles that will guide their collective action on increasing gender diversity within the private equity and venture capital industry. The Charter is a reflection of the common beliefs and commitment to gender diversity that bind these firms together. WinPE's founding members, who comprise of leading Indian and global investors, adopted the WinPE Charter for Gender Diversity on the occasion of International Women's Day celebrated on March 8. The WinPE Charter for Gender Diversity undertakes to build gender diversity at the firm level including in investment and portfolio operations; while also advancing the agenda at the industry level. Some key principles include creating an equitable workplace founded on equal opportunity hiring, equal representation of women at all levels and pay parity. The Charter also underlines the importance of measurement and transparency. As Vishal Mahadevia, Managing Director at Warburg Pincus says "As an industry, we have a problem- it is staring us in the face. Supporting efforts to help solve it and come up with innovative ways to do it is all of our responsibility. I would encourage all of our peers to join WinPE and solve the gender diversity problem as a responsibility to the industry.'' WinPE's founding members include leading global and regional firms from the investing ecosystem like Advent International, Apax Partners LLP, Arpwood Partners, AZB & Partners, A91 Partners, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec - CDPQ, CDC Group plc, Everstone Group, Gaja Capital, General Atlantic, Investcorp, Iron Pillar, Kalaari Capital, KKR, Lighthouse Funds, MegaDelta Capital, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Paragon Partners, Sequoia Capital, SIDBI, Trilegal, True North Co. and Warburg Pincus LLC. "WinPE has succeeded in getting every major alternative asset management platform in India committed to the cause of embracing diversity as their own core agenda. It has created a comprehensive environment for sharing and learning to achieve diversity objectives as an industry," says Renuka Ramnath, Founder, MD and CEO at Multiples Alternate Asset Management and a member of the WinPE Advisory Board. "With the WinPE Charter for Gender Diversity, our members have taken another concrete step towards advancing gender diversity. The Charter pinpoints areas of focus and a framework for intended impact that is further mapped to actionable, measurable KPIs through the WinPE Collegium. We are looking forward to bringing a system of self-accountability to the industry," says Nupur Garg, Founder of WinPE and a leading investor in private equity and venture capital funds. View the Charter for Gender Diversity here: winpeforum.com/winpecharter. About WinPE WinPE (winpeforum.com) is a pioneering not-for-profit platform established with the objective of enhancing gender diversity within the investing ecosystem; increasing the participation of women as investors, capital allocators and recipients of investment capital through a suite of powerful flagship programs in varied formats that promote engagement, sensitization and positive action at multiple levels. WinPE's approach combines engaging with firms in the investing ecosystem to bring about positive changes in workplace environment and practices, while providing a set of resources for women to leverage in crafting fulfilling professional journeys. WinPE believes that the combination of efforts to bring about a positive change in the working environment, coupled with a conscious nurturing of female talent within the ecosystem will lead to a tangible enhancement in diversity statistics over a period of time. Image: Nupur Garg, Founder of WinPE

