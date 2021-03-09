Leading Indian and Global Investors adopt WinPE's Charter for gender diversity

New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): WinPE's founding members have signed a Charter for Gender Diversity, outlining the fundamental principles that will guide their collective action on increasing gender diversity within the private equity and venture capital industry. The Charter is a reflection of the common beliefs and commitment to gender diversity that bind these firms together. WinPE's founding members, who comprise leading Indian and global investors, adopted the WinPE Charter for Gender Diversity on the occasion of International Women's Day celebrated on March 8.

The WinPE Charter for Gender Diversity undertakes to build gender diversity at the firm level including in investment and portfolio operations; while also advancing the agenda at the industry level. Some key principles include creating an equitable workplace founded on equal opportunity hiring, equal representation of women at all levels and pay parity. The Charter also underlines the importance of measurement and transparency. As Vishal Mahadevia, Managing Director at Warburg Pincus says "As an industry, we have a problem- it is staring us in the face. Supporting efforts to help solve it and come up with innovative ways to do it is all of our responsibility. I would encourage all of our peers to join WinPE and solve the gender diversity problem as a responsibility to the industry."

WinPE's founding members include leading global and regional firms from the investing ecosystem like Advent International, Apax Partners LLP, Arpwood Partners, AZB & Partners, A91 Partners, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec - CDPQ, CDC Group plc, Everstone Group, Gaja Capital, General Atlantic, Investcorp, Iron Pillar, Kalaari Capital, KKR, Lighthouse Funds, MegaDelta Capital, Multiples Alternate Asset Management, Paragon Partners, Sequoia Capital, SIDBI, Trilegal, True North Co. and Warburg Pincus LLC. "WinPE has succeeded in getting every major alternative asset management platform in India committed to the cause of embracing diversity as their own core agenda. It has created a comprehensive environment for sharing and learning to achieve diversity objectives as an industry," says Renuka Ramnath, Founder, MD and CEO at Multiples Alternate Asset Management and a member of the WinPE Advisory Board.

