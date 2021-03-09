Left Menu

The book aims to address various concerns pertaining to joint replacements Bengaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoir A book authored by Dr. Narayan Hulse- Director - Department of Orthopedics Joint Replacement at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road was unveiled by Shri Tejasvi Surya - Member of Parliament - Bengaluru South constituency at his office here today.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:27 IST
Dr. Narayan Hulse's Book on Joint Replacement Unveiled by Shri Tejasvi Surya

The book aims to address various concerns pertaining to joint replacements Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) A book authored by Dr. Narayan Hulse- Director - Department of Orthopedics & Joint Replacement at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road was unveiled by Shri Tejasvi Surya - Member of Parliament - Bengaluru South constituency at his office here today. The book titled, ‘Joint Replacement: A Patient’s Handbook,’ aims to address and answer various concerns among the patient community pertaining to joint replacements.

Shri Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament was the first one to receive the copy of the book authored by Dr. Hulse.

“Having performed about 4000 joint replacement procedures in Bangalore, noticed a similar kind of misperception and variable acceptance towards joint replacement in my patients. While I try to address each patient’s doubt and concerns, I thought a patient handbook on joint replacement will be helpful in answering to all their questions and help my patients every possible way. I have answered over 100 FAQs related to joint pain and replacements and have also included real stories of my 31 patients that will help the patients to understand from someone who is in similar situation but has come out successfully. Apart from this, I have also guided the patients on how they can avoid joint replacement surgery, what are the conditions that lead to it and a lot more. I hope the book can reach out to every patient across country where they can educate themselves more on joint replacement and its other aspects.” Dr. Narayan Hulse, Director, Orthopaedics, Bone & Joint Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road said.

About Fortis Healthcare Fortis Healthcare Limited – an IHH Healthcare Group Company – is a leading integrated healthcare services provider in India. It is one of the largest healthcare organisations in the country with 36 healthcare facilities (including projects under development), 4000 operational beds and over 400 diagnostics centres (including JVs). Fortis is present in India, United Arab Emirates (UAE) & Sri Lanka. The Company is listed on the BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India. It draws strength from its partnership with global major and parent company, IHH, to build upon its culture of world-class patient care and superlative clinical excellence. Fortis employs 23,000 people (including SRL) who share its vision of becoming the world’s most trusted healthcare network. Fortis offers a full spectrum of integrated healthcare services ranging from clinics to quaternary care facilities and a wide range of ancillary services.

Image 1: Dr. Narayan Hulse’s book on Joint replacement unveiled by Shri Tejasvi Surya Image 2: Shri Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament received the first copy of the book titled, ‘Joint Replacement: A Patient’s Handbook, by Dr. Narayan Hulse PWR PWR

