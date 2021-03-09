Left Menu

Delhi budget: Free Covid vaccine scheme at state-run hospitals; special women mohalla clinics

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 16:46 IST
Delhi budget: Free Covid vaccine scheme at state-run hospitals; special women mohalla clinics

The Delhi government on Tuesday announced in its annual budget that the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to people free-of-cost at its hospitals in future phases of the inoculation drive too, and special women mohalla clinics will be opened across the city, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of Independence Day.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, while presenting a Rs 69,000-crore budget for year 2021-22, said Rs 9,934 crore has been allocated to the healthcare sector, which is about 14 per cent of the total budget.

He said 2020 was the year of the pandemic and hence of the healthcare sector too, and Delhi government in a way ''unwittingly was preparing for the massive challenge'' that was to come ahead.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government gave ''home isolation and plasma bank system'' as part of its response to the COVID-19 management.

''For people to get 'freedom from COVID-19', a person can go to a private hospital and pay Rs 250 and get a vaccine shot. But, there are many who everyday have to think, whether they should spend money to get ration for the family or arrange vaccine. And, in the 75th year of Independence, this question should not arise in the minds of citizens. So, we have decided that vaccines at our hospitals will continue to be given for free to people,'' he said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while replying to reporters on a query on vaccination said, a citizen can choose between a government school where education is free and a private school, similarly a person can choose to go to a government hospital for free services or a private hospital, the choice is theirs.

The minister said an outlay of Rs 50 crore has been made under the 'Aam Aadmi Nishulk COVID Vaccine Yojana'.

''Also, learning from our COVID-19 management, Rs 1,293 crore has been set aside for expansion of healthcare services, including opening new hospitals, renovating old ones and augmenting beds, and 14,000 more beds will be added after that,'' he said. Sisodia in his speech said the Delhi government is carrying out vaccination for free at its hospitals, and the current capacity is to give shots to about 45,000 people a day and soon it will be augmented to 60,000 people a day.

He also announced that special women mohalla clinics will be opened across the city in the next financial year to offer free gynaecological and other medical care services to them within walking distance from their homes.

''Our government has opened Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics to make healthcare and medicines for minor ailments accessible to people, for which otherwise they had to travel long distance or shell out large sums of money at a private clinic,'' he said.

Sisodia said the government has proposed to start special mohalla clinic for women -- 'Mahila Mohalla Clinic' -- from next financial year and termed it a ''revolutionary announcement''.

''In the first phase, 100 'Mahila Mohalla Clinics' are proposed to be established in different parts of Delhi, which will be progressively increased to at least one clinic in each ward. I understand that this is taken in the direction of keeping half of its population respectfully healthy, which will be the most important step so far in the history of 75 years of independent India. For a step such as this, what better time can there be, than the 75th anniversary of our independence,'' he said in his speech.

The deputy chief minister said the step has been taken to make gynaecological and other medical care services free and accessible to women.

''We also know that our mothers and sisters are not able to talk about their health issues openly (with the opposite gender). The Delhi government will now undertake the responsibility of having a 'Mahila Mohalla Clinic' within reach of every woman in Delhi so that services of a gynaecologist and related diagnostic tests, etc. are made available for free,'' Sisodia said.

''Better health services and better treatment is the right of every citizen and in the 75th year of independence, we need to improve our health services so that every citizen can be confident about getting healthcare for their family,'' he added. The Delhi government will also issue a health card to every citizen of Delhi, and an online Health Information Management System (HIMS) will be set up, he said.

Also, the 'Delhi ke Farishtey' scheme has been ''very successful'' and it has helped in saving 10,600 lives. The scheme has been appreciated at national and international level, Sisodia said.

Under the scheme, if someone takes a road accident victim to a hospital, Rs 2,000 is given to that person as a reward, Sisodia said, adding that the government bears the treatment cost of the accident victim.

Earlier, Sisodia said, as per the available data of the first Economic Survey of 1951 after independence, there were a total of 12 government hospitals and 17 dispensaries in Delhi at that time.

''At present there are 38 multi-specialty hospitals, 181 allopathic dispensaries, 496 Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics, 27 polyclinics, 60 seed primary health centres, 46 ayurvedic, 22 unani, 107 homeopathic dispensaries in Delhi,” he said.

“There are 22 mobile health clinics covering 78 day-shelter homes and 311 night-shelter homes in Delhi, along with 61 school health clinics, providing preventive and curative health care services to the citizens of Delhi,'' the deputy chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Decision will be taken by e-committee: SC on PIL seeking hybrid court hearings

The Supreme Court has on Tuesday decided to keep pending a PIL filed seeking a hybrid form of court hearings across the country. A bench, headed by Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, decided to keep the PIL pending and said that an e-commit...

Mauritius pumps fuel from Chinese ship that ran aground

Workers in Mauritius on Tuesday began pumping 130 tonnes of fuel from a Chinese fishing vessel that ran aground on a coral reef on the Indian Ocean islands west coast.The grounded ship has spilled a small amount of fuel into the ocean, but ...

No plan to aid gas-based power plants at this juncture, says Power Min

The government has decided to not provide support to gas-based power plants that are stranded or running at a sub-optimal level in view of the states reluctance to give any concession to these projects and rise in capacity utilisation of th...

Neuberg Diagnostics lit up Greater Chennai Corporation in Purple for Women's Day

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, March 9 ANINewsVoir Neuberg Diagnostics, the fastest-growing private diagnostics lab, lit up Greater Chennai Corporation in Purple for Womens Day. Purple, the colour that one associate with power, nobility, dignity...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021