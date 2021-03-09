Dr Narayan Hulse's book on joint replacement unveiled by Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): A book authored by Dr Narayan Hulse- Director - Department of Orthopedics and Joint Replacement at Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road was unveiled by Tejasvi Surya - Member of Parliament - Bengaluru South constituency at his office here today. The book titled, 'Joint Replacement: A Patient's Handbook,' aims to address and answer various concerns among the patient community pertaining to joint replacements.

Tejasvi Surya, Member of Parliament was the first one to receive a copy of the book authored by Dr Hulse. "Having performed about 4000 joint replacement procedures in Bangalore, noticed a similar kind of misperception and variable acceptance towards joint replacement in my patients. While I try to address each patient's doubt and concerns, I thought a patient handbook on joint replacement will be helpful in answering all their questions and help my patients in every possible way.

I have answered over 100 FAQs related to joint pain and replacements and have also included real stories of my 31 patients that will help the patients to understand from someone who is in a similar situation but has come out successfully. Apart from this, I have also guided the patients on how they can avoid joint replacement surgery, what are the conditions that lead to it and a lot more. I hope the book can reach out to every patient across the country where they can educate themselves more on joint replacement and its other aspects." Dr Narayan Hulse, Director, Orthopaedics, Bone & Joint Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road said.

