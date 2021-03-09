Left Menu

$223 billion of world's top 100 brands' value at risk from data breach: Infosys

IT services major Infosys said on Tuesday the potential risk in brand value of a data breach to the world's 100 most valuable brands could amount to as much as 223 billion dollars.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:03 IST
$223 billion of world's top 100 brands' value at risk from data breach: Infosys
The report examines long-term impact of data breaches on value of the world's top brands across sectors. Image Credit: ANI

IT services major Infosys said on Tuesday the potential risk in brand value of a data breach to the world's 100 most valuable brands could amount to as much as 223 billion dollars. The joint cybersecurity and brand value impact report titled 'Invisible Tech. Real Impact,' examines long-term impact of data breaches on value of the world's top brands across sectors.

To quantify this risk, Infosys and Interbrand identified brand factors most impacted when a company suffers a data breach -- presence, affinity and trust -- and simulated the resulting brand value at risk in the event of a breach. Infosys and Interbrand found that industries like technology, financial services and automotive might suffer a higher overall brand value at risk from data breaches whereas luxury brands and consumer goods face greater value at risk as a percentage of their net income.

Vishal Salvi, Chief Information Security Officer and Head of Cyber Security Practice at Infosys, said cybersecurity for long was seen as a cost of doing business. "However, in this digital age where a company's reputation is based on its ability to protect customer data and establish digital trust, cybersecurity is becoming a business differentiator."

The report brings a novel approach to quantifying the impact of a data breach to brand value to help businesses understand and evaluate if the cybersecurity investments they are making are proportionate to the risk they face. "It also reinforces the need for CISOs to engage with the board and build a robust governance ecosystem while employing a 'secure by design' approach to safeguard their brand value and reputation," said Salvi.

Ameya Kapnadak, Chief Growth Officer for India market at Interbrand, said there is a fundamental shift in how brands engage with their customers. As the lines between the physical and virtual worlds increasingly blur, and brands rely more and more on the digital world to create unique experiences for their customers, data breaches have the potential to dent the very core of the brand's relationship with its customers.

"These shifts underscore the need to re-evaluate 'hygiene' aspects of customer experience like cybersecurity," said Kapnadak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Decision will be taken by e-committee: SC on PIL seeking hybrid court hearings

The Supreme Court has on Tuesday decided to keep pending a PIL filed seeking a hybrid form of court hearings across the country. A bench, headed by Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, decided to keep the PIL pending and said that an e-commit...

Mauritius pumps fuel from Chinese ship that ran aground

Workers in Mauritius on Tuesday began pumping 130 tonnes of fuel from a Chinese fishing vessel that ran aground on a coral reef on the Indian Ocean islands west coast.The grounded ship has spilled a small amount of fuel into the ocean, but ...

No plan to aid gas-based power plants at this juncture, says Power Min

The government has decided to not provide support to gas-based power plants that are stranded or running at a sub-optimal level in view of the states reluctance to give any concession to these projects and rise in capacity utilisation of th...

Neuberg Diagnostics lit up Greater Chennai Corporation in Purple for Women's Day

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, March 9 ANINewsVoir Neuberg Diagnostics, the fastest-growing private diagnostics lab, lit up Greater Chennai Corporation in Purple for Womens Day. Purple, the colour that one associate with power, nobility, dignity...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021