GameStop up for fifth day as meme stocks recover

Shares of GameStop jumped for the fifth day running on Tuesday, as news on the video retailer's e-commerce strategy and speculation that small investors will pour stimulus checks into markets showed signs of reheating January's "meme" stocks boom.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:05 IST
Shares of GameStop jumped for the fifth day running on Tuesday, as news on the video retailer's e-commerce strategy and speculation that small investors will pour stimulus checks into markets showed signs of reheating January's "meme" stocks boom. GameStop shares were up 15.1% to $223.70 premarket, a day after the company tasked Chewy co-founder Ryan Cohen -- a major GameStop shareholder and board member -- with spearheading the company's online sales efforts.

The latest rally follows wild gyrations in the share price since January when it was at the heart of a social media-driven surge in a number of stocks that squeezed some hedge fund investors. Shares in the company are still far below January peaks of more than $480 a share but the recovery may reduce losses for more of the investors who lost money on the stock's subsequent collapse.

In Frankfurt, GameStop was trading about 24% higher and was the second-most traded stock on the trading platform, Lang & Swartz, after Siemens AG. As of its last close, investors in GameStop's U.S.-listed stock have seen the value of their holdings surge more than 10 times compared to the start of the year.

