Left Menu

Delhi govt to launch new scheme to empower women

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:07 IST
Delhi govt to launch new scheme to empower women

The Delhi government announced on Tuesday that it will launch a new scheme to empower women and give them a larger role in the economy through establishment of 500 anganwadi hubs in various parts of the city.

Under the ''Saheli Samanvay Kendra'', 500 anganwadi hubs will be set up for incubating individual start-ups and to promote self-help groups, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said while presenting budget for the financial year 2021-22.

Sisodia has set aside Rs 4,750 crore for the Department of Social Welfare, women and Child Development and welfare of SC/ST/OBC.

''Special arrangements will be made in the hubs for required training be imparted to open micro-economic units and for holding meetings of self-help groups,'' he said.

The decision to formulate such a scheme was taken on the basis of a survey which was conducted by the government to understand the impact of COVID-19 crisis and the subsequent lockdown on the livelihood of people in Delhi.

The survey showed that before the pandemic, unemployment among women was 26 per cent in February last year and it rose to 40 per cent in February 2021.

''This reveals that among the women of Delhi, who are available for employment, 40 per cent are unable to find any work. Forty-five per cent of these women have completed class 12 and 60 per cent of these women are less than 30 years of age,'' he said.

Highlighting other women-centric schemes launched by the government earlier, he said 33 self-help units will be set up to make women more aware of such initiatives so that they can avail the benefits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh comfortably beat Delhi by 46 runs to reach Hazare semi-final

A disciplined Uttar Pradesh put up a thoroughly professional performance to outwit Delhi by 46 runs in the quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Tuesday.UP will now meet Gujarat in the first semi-final while heavyweights Mumbai w...

UK not out of woods on COVID-19 yet, UK science chief says

Britain is not out of the woods on COVID-19 even if the situation is improving as cases and deaths come down and vaccines are being rolled out, Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said on Tuesday.Its all pointing in the right directio...

Decision will be taken by e-committee: SC on PIL seeking hybrid court hearings

The Supreme Court has on Tuesday decided to keep pending a PIL filed seeking a hybrid form of court hearings across the country. A bench, headed by Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, decided to keep the PIL pending and said that an e-commit...

Mauritius pumps fuel from Chinese ship that ran aground

Workers in Mauritius on Tuesday began pumping 130 tonnes of fuel from a Chinese fishing vessel that ran aground on a coral reef on the Indian Ocean islands west coast.The grounded ship has spilled a small amount of fuel into the ocean, but ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021