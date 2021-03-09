Left Menu

Rupee spurts 32p to 72.93, ends 3-day losing streak

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:21 IST
Rupee spurts 32p to 72.93, ends 3-day losing streak

Ending its three-day losing run, the rupee on Tuesday spurted by 32 paise to close at 72.93 against the US dollar on the back of a rally in domestic stocks and the greenback retreating from three-month highs in global markets. Expectations of a swift economic rebound, a fall in US bond yields, and global fiscal policies improved the risk appetite and supported the local unit, analysts said. At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 73.16 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.91 and a low of 73.25. It finally ended at 72.93 against the American currency, registering a rise of 32 paise over its previous closing. In the past three sessions to Monday, the local currency had dropped by 53 paise or 0.73 per cent amid rising US bond yields and a stronger dollar. Foreign institutional investors were also net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,494.49 crore on Monday, according to exchange data. ''Rupee traded strongly above 73.00 as dollar index retraced some of its rally witnessed in the last few days. The dollar index which is traded around USD 92.4 retraced back to USD 91.90 giving the Indian rupee positive momentum, along with stable financial market participation,'' said Jateen Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at LKP Securities.

Trivedi further said that going ahead the rupee can be seen trading between 72.70-73.15.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.59 per cent to USD 68.64 per barrel. On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 584.41 points or 1.16 per cent higher at 51,025.48, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 142.20 points or 0.95 per cent to 15,098.40.

''The Indian Rupee appreciated against the US Dollar, supported by strong local equities and the dollar index retreating from over three-month highs,'' said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

Further, global fiscal policies, as well as hopes of a swift economic rebound, have improved risk appetite and continued to lend support to the local unit, Iyer added.

Markets will now look ahead to the US consumer price index data due Wednesday and the producer price index print scheduled for release on Friday.

On the domestic front, the CPI and IIP numbers will also be keenly awaited, traders said.

According to Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, Indian rupee after three days of downward momentum gained on Tuesday as US Treasury yields along with dollar declines.

''Volatility continues to be elevated in the financial market as rotation continues to unfold. Witha rise in US bond yields funds outflow can be seen from the emerging markets to US tracking higher real rate,'' Parmar said adding that ''rupee is taking cues from broad-based dollar movement, crude oil prices and foreign inflows''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh comfortably beat Delhi by 46 runs to reach Hazare semi-final

A disciplined Uttar Pradesh put up a thoroughly professional performance to outwit Delhi by 46 runs in the quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Tuesday.UP will now meet Gujarat in the first semi-final while heavyweights Mumbai w...

UK not out of woods on COVID-19 yet, UK science chief says

Britain is not out of the woods on COVID-19 even if the situation is improving as cases and deaths come down and vaccines are being rolled out, Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said on Tuesday.Its all pointing in the right directio...

Decision will be taken by e-committee: SC on PIL seeking hybrid court hearings

The Supreme Court has on Tuesday decided to keep pending a PIL filed seeking a hybrid form of court hearings across the country. A bench, headed by Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, decided to keep the PIL pending and said that an e-commit...

Mauritius pumps fuel from Chinese ship that ran aground

Workers in Mauritius on Tuesday began pumping 130 tonnes of fuel from a Chinese fishing vessel that ran aground on a coral reef on the Indian Ocean islands west coast.The grounded ship has spilled a small amount of fuel into the ocean, but ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021