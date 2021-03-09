Left Menu

Two held with gold in paste form worth about Rs 26 lakh at Coimbatore airport

PTI | Coimbato | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:34 IST
Two held with gold in paste form worth about Rs 26 lakh at Coimbatore airport

Customs officials have seized about 600 grams of gold in paste form from two persons who arrived here by an Air Arabia flight, sources said on Tuesday.

Airport sources said in the first case, 297 grams of gold was found concealed in the rectum of one person who landed in the early hours of Monday. The value of the contraband was put at Rs 13 lakh.

Similarly, 296 grams of gold was seized from the other person who had also hidden it in his rectum and the value was estimated to be over Rs 12.50 lakh.

The gold in paste form is being sent to experts for evaluation and the two are being interrogated, according to the sources.PTI NVM BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia's Top Glove says no systemic forced labour found at firm, reports record profit

Malaysias Top Glove Corp Bhd said on Tuesday an independent consultant had concluded there was no systemic forced labor at the firm after it took measures to address U.S. concerns of such practices at the worlds largest glove maker.The find...

Uttar Pradesh comfortably beat Delhi by 46 runs to reach Hazare semi-final

A disciplined Uttar Pradesh put up a thoroughly professional performance to outwit Delhi by 46 runs in the quarter-final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Tuesday.UP will now meet Gujarat in the first semi-final while heavyweights Mumbai w...

UK not out of woods on COVID-19 yet, UK science chief says

Britain is not out of the woods on COVID-19 even if the situation is improving as cases and deaths come down and vaccines are being rolled out, Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said on Tuesday.Its all pointing in the right directio...

Decision will be taken by e-committee: SC on PIL seeking hybrid court hearings

The Supreme Court has on Tuesday decided to keep pending a PIL filed seeking a hybrid form of court hearings across the country. A bench, headed by Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, decided to keep the PIL pending and said that an e-commit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021