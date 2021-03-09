Left Menu

Neuberg Diagnostics lit up Greater Chennai Corporation in Purple for Women's Day

Neuberg Diagnostics, the fastest-growing private diagnostics lab, lit up Greater Chennai Corporation in Purple for Women's Day. Purple, the colour that one associate with power, nobility, dignity, and devotion is a reflection of the true nature of Neuberg's women employees as they constitute about 85 per cent of its workforce.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:41 IST
Neuberg Diagnostics lit up Greater Chennai Corporation in Purple for Women's Day
Neuberg Diagnostics, the fastest-growing private diagnostics lab, lit up Greater Chennai Corporation in Purple for Women's Day. Image Credit: ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Neuberg Diagnostics, the fastest-growing private diagnostics lab, lit up Greater Chennai Corporation in Purple for Women's Day. Purple, the colour that one associate with power, nobility, dignity, and devotion is a reflection of the true nature of Neuberg's women employees as they constitute about 85 per cent of its workforce. Aishwarya Vasudevan, Group Chief Operating Officer, Neuberg Diagnostics, said, "This initiative is our small gesture of appreciation to salute the power, nobility, dignity and devotion of women. We cannot find enough words to express our gratitude for these women who have genuinely stood for us in the toughest of times, sacrificing their time with family and loved ones. The least we can do is take a vow to safeguard their rights and interests and ensure that we protect their health and well-being for a long time to come."

On the sidelines of women's day, Neuberg Diagnostics also announced the launch of Neu Express, a comprehensive health care package for women. This offering is under the company's women-centric initiative - Women in Purple. The package includes a diagnosis of common conditions faced by women namely thyroid, cholesterol, anaemia and diabetes. It also includes COVID antibody testing. The package covers Liver Function Test, Thyroid Profile Test, Lipid Profile Test, Kidney Function Test, CBC, ESR, Diabetes Profile, COVID Antibody IgG Test at INR 1350/-.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Par panel for third party evaluation of patents, products created by incubation centres in IITs

A parliamentary panel on Tuesday said the Ministry of Education should explore the possibility of introducing a common exam for appointment of faculty and non-faculty members for all centrally-funded educational institutions by the National...

Wherever 'double-engine' govt not there, policies empowering poor hit: PM Modi

Underlining the achievements of the Biplab Deb dispensation in Tripura with support from the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an apparent reference to West Bengal on Tuesday said wherever a double-engine government was not there, pol...

Patole, Deshmukh target Fadnavis in Assembly, he dares govt to order probe

Amid heated exchanges over the mysterious death of auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiran in the Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday, the Congressquestionedhow the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis obtained Call Detail Records CDR in the case.MLA...

Japan to keep foreign spectators away from Tokyo Olympics, Kyodo says

Japan has decided to stage this summers Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators due to concern among the Japanese public about COVID-19, Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday, citing officials with knowledge of the matter. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021