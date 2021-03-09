Left Menu

JMC Projects shares zoom over 9 pc after co bags order worth Rs 1,000 cr

Shares of JMC Projects India on Tuesday closed the trade with over 9 per cent gain after the company said it has bagged construction order worth Rs 1,000 crore from Maldives Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation.The stock after making a positive start further zoomed 19.63 per cent to its one-year high of Rs 93.85 on BSE during the day.

Shares of JMC Projects (India) on Tuesday closed the trade with over 9 per cent gain after the company said it has bagged construction order worth Rs 1,000 crore from Maldives' Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation.

The stock after making a positive start further zoomed 19.63 per cent to its one-year high of Rs 93.85 on BSE during the day. It later closed at Rs 85.90, a gain of 9.50 per cent. On NSE, it gained 8.24 per cent to settle at Rs 85.35. In volume terms, 3.26 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 41.89 lakh on NSE. JMC Projects (India) Ltd has signed an agreement with Fahi Dhiriulhun Corporation Ltd, a state-owned company of the Government of the Republic of the Maldives, for the design, finance and construction of 2,000 social housing units in Hulhumale Island of Maldives, the company said in a BSE filing.

