Japan to stage Tokyo Olympics without foreign spectators, Kyodo says

Japan to stage Tokyo Olympics without foreign spectators, Kyodo saysReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:53 IST
Japan's government has decided to stage this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators due to concern among the Japanese public about COVID-19, Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday, citing officials with knowledge of the matter.
Kyodo said the government had concluded that welcoming fans from abroad would not be possible given public concern about the coronavirus and the detection of more contagious variants in many countries, Kyodo cited the officials as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
