Left Menu

GST fraud of Rs 20,124 cr detected during Nov 9-Jan 31: FM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:54 IST
GST fraud of Rs 20,124 cr detected during Nov 9-Jan 31: FM

The government has detected GST fraud of Rs 20,124 crore between November 9, 2020, and January 31, 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

A nationwide special drive against unscrupulous entities for availing and passing on Input Tax Credit (ITC) fraudulently on the strength of fake/bogus invoices is being carried out, she said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Giving details of detection/recovery from November 9, 2020 (Date of initiation of special drive) to January 31, the minister said 2,692 cases were booked by the officers involving GST/ITC fraud of Rs 20,124.19 crore. The amount recovered during the period was Rs 857.75 crore and 282 persons were arrested.

In reply to a separate question, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur said the income tax department has detected undisclosed income of Rs 2,223.88 crore between April-December of the current fiscal.

Also, searches were conducted on 250 groups between April-December, 2020, and total assets seized stood at Rs 6,500.78 crore.

''A robust risk profiling mechanism has been put in place to identify and monitor high-risk cases primarily through use of information technology and appropriate action is taken as per the law,'' Thakur added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Par panel for third party evaluation of patents, products created by incubation centres in IITs

A parliamentary panel on Tuesday said the Ministry of Education should explore the possibility of introducing a common exam for appointment of faculty and non-faculty members for all centrally-funded educational institutions by the National...

Wherever 'double-engine' govt not there, policies empowering poor hit: PM Modi

Underlining the achievements of the Biplab Deb dispensation in Tripura with support from the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an apparent reference to West Bengal on Tuesday said wherever a double-engine government was not there, pol...

Patole, Deshmukh target Fadnavis in Assembly, he dares govt to order probe

Amid heated exchanges over the mysterious death of auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiran in the Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday, the Congressquestionedhow the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis obtained Call Detail Records CDR in the case.MLA...

Japan to keep foreign spectators away from Tokyo Olympics, Kyodo says

Japan has decided to stage this summers Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics without overseas spectators due to concern among the Japanese public about COVID-19, Kyodo news agency said on Tuesday, citing officials with knowledge of the matter. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021