Jio Business empowers MSMBs with fibre connectivity, digital solutions

Jio Business on Tuesday introduced an integrated offering for micro, small and medium businesses to provide enterprise-grade fibre connectivity and devices that enable leading digital solutions.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-03-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 17:59 IST
The plans come at 1/10th of existing prices in the market. Image Credit: ANI

Jio Business on Tuesday introduced an integrated offering for micro, small and medium businesses to provide enterprise-grade fibre connectivity and devices that enable leading digital solutions. Significantly, the initiative comes at one-tenth of existing prices in the market in collaboration with channel partners for easy-to-use solutions.

Micro, small and medium businesses are the bedrock of Indian economy, said Akash Ambani, Director at Reliance Jio. Currently, in the absence of an integrated digital services offering and the knowhow to adopt advanced enterprise offerings, they are unable to leverage the power of digital technologies to run their businesses efficiently.

"Now, Jio Business will bridge this gap by providing integrated enterprise-grade voice and data services, digital solutions and devices to small businesses. These easy-to-use solutions will help them run their business efficiently and compete with larger enterprises." A micro and small business spends between Rs 15,000 to 20,000 per month towards connectivity, productivity and automation tools.

"Today, we are taking the first step towards empowering small businesses by giving these solutions along with our connectivity for less than one-tenth the cost, starting below Rs 1,000 per month," said Ambani. "With this step, I am certain that millions of micro, small and medium enterprises will propel towards prosperity and march towards creating a new Atma Nirbhar Digital India," he said.

The company said the value proposition includes enhanced customer experience, increased revenue by taking businesses online, run 24 x 7 operations and increase efficiencies while reducing costs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

