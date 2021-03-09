Left Menu

Heritage promotion, tourism circuit schemes in Delhi govt budget

We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race.In other allocations, Sisodia said, Our government will provide financial support of Rs 4,367 crore to the local bodies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:06 IST
Heritage promotion, tourism circuit schemes in Delhi govt budget

The Delhi government has introduced a heritage promotion scheme in its annual budget tabled on Tuesday, seeking to brand the national capital as a tourist destination.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, while presenting a Rs 69,000-crore budget for year 2021-22, said Rs 521 crore has been allocated in 2021-22 for the implementation of schemes, programmes and projects of the sectors of tourism, art and culture.

''For the promotion of tourism, the government is introducing two new schemes titled the 'Delhi Heritage Promotion' and 'Delhi Tourism Circuit'. In order to brand Delhi as a tourist destination, a scheme had been proposed last year which could not be implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is proposed for this scheme to be implemented this year,'' he said.

A new scheme has been proposed to ensure the safety of women at tourist spots. This includes measures such as installation of CCTV cameras at entry points of all tourist spots, lighting up of dark spots with LEDs, and posting of uniform clad guards at all tourist spots under the Delhi tourism department, facility of mobile vans at various tourist sites, and Rs 5 crore has been proposed in the budget towards this, Sisodia said.

In his speech, laying emphasis on art and culture, he also quoted a dialogue from famous Hollywood movie 'Dead Poet's Society'. In the scene, professor John Keating, played by Robin Wiliams, says says to his students: ''We do not read and write poetry because it is cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race''.

In other allocations, Sisodia said, ''Our government will provide financial support of Rs 4,367 crore to the local bodies. This includes an amount of Rs 2,298 crore as tied fund for implementation of schemes, programmes, projects by the local bodies and Rs 2,069 crore as Basic Tax Assignment (BTA)''.

''In addition, an amount of Rs 1,805 crore has been provided for local bodies as share in stamps and registration fee and one-time parking fee. Our government is thus giving a total financial support of Rs 6,172 crore to local bodies in budget estimate 2021-22,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Only pvt doctors on COVID-19 duty covered by govt insurance: HC

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused relief to the widow of a private doctor who died of coronavirus, citing that the Rs 50 lakh insurance cover under a Central scheme included only those private medical practitioners who were drafted f...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 9

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

J-K BJP extends support to agitating DDC members, calls for adequate powers to them

Extending support to agitating District Development Council DDC members, Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Tuesday urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to ensure they have adequate powers to mobilise government departments ...

At least 39 die as two migrant boats sink off Tunisia

At least 39 migrants died when two boats sank off Tunisia on Tuesday as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa, the Tunisian defence ministry said.The coastguard rescued 165 others, and searches for more su...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021