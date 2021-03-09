Praj wins order from HPCL to set up compressed biogas plant in UP

Industrial biotechnology company Praj Industries on Tuesday said it has bagged an order from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) for setting up a compressed biogas (CBG) project at Badaun in Uttar Pradesh.

The project with a capacity to process 35,000 tonnes of rice straw as feedstock to generate 5,250 tonnes of CBG annually will also generate 23,000 tonnes high-quality solid bio- manure and 3,50,000 tonnes of liquid bio-manure for ferti-irrigation, Praj said in a statement.

However, the company did not disclose the amount of the order.

This project has a potential to save up to 15,000 tonne of CO2 emissions per year and will be completed and commissioned within 12 months.

For this project, Praj is offering first-of-its-kind RenGasTM technology developed by it using proprietary microbe to produce CBG from rice straw.

''We are delighted to partner HPCL for the CBG project at Badaun UP which will deploy RenGasTM technology as an integral part of our Bio-MobilityTM platform,'' Praj CEO and Managing Director Shishir Joshipura added.

He added that this project is a definitive solution to meet the challenge of air pollution related to stubble burning while simultaneously enabling sustainable decarbonisation. ''We are already executing for HPCL advanced biofuels project at Bhatinda in Punjab, based on our enfinity 2G technology that uses rice straw as feedstock to produce ethanol.'' PTI SM HRS hrs

