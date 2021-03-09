Delhi govt aims to convert its entire transport system to electric: Sisodia

The Delhi government aims to convert its entire transport fleet to an electric vehicle system in the next 25 years, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday.

''We sincerely hope that when the country is celebrating its 100th Independence Day, our Delhi will be 100 per cent free from vehicular pollution,'' he said, while presenting the budget for the financial year 2021-22 in the Assembly.

It is an aspirational dream to convert the entire transport system of Delhi to electric in the next 25 years but it is not impossible, Sisodia added.

The deputy chief minister said the biggest step to protect the environment has been the implementation of ''possibly the world's most progressive'' electric vehicle policy in Delhi since August 2020.

''Due to this, Delhi has also become an 'electric vehicle capital'... The share of electric vehicles has increased from 0.2 per cent to 2.21 per cent. This is a major indication of the success of the e-vehicle policy,'' he said.

''The government is soon going to increase the number of charging stations for electric vehicles from 72 to 500. Rapid charging points are also being built along the lines of the city of London. We aim to have at least one e-charging station every three kilometres in Delhi,'' Sisodia said.

