West Bengal raises Rs 2,000cr via govt securities: Data

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:52 IST
The West Bengal government on Tuesday raised Rs 2,000 crore through auction of state government securities, according to official data.

It mopped up the amount as state development loans (SDLs) at 7.25 per cent for 20 years.

West Bengal has raised a total of Rs 51,000 crore through this route so far this fiscal, four per cent higher than the amount in 2019-20, officials said.

A total of 14 states collected Rs 22,173 crore during Tuesday's auction, the data showed.

In 2020-21, 28 states and two Union Territories have cumulatively raised a total of Rs 7.36 lakh crore via market borrowings thus far, 30 per cent more than the figure in the corresponding period of 2019-20, CARE Ratings said in a note.

