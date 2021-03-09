Left Menu

L&T delivers 700 MW steam generator ahead of schedule

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:53 IST
Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro on Tuesday said it has despatched a 700 MWe steam generator for Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana ahead of schedule.

The heavy engineering arm of the company has bagged a contract to manufacture four 700 MWe steam generators for GHAVP.

''The Heavy Engineering arm of Larsen a Toubro dispatched the first out of four 700 MWe (Mega Watt electricity) Steam Generators for the GHAVP project in 36 months, creating a new global benchmark in the nuclear manufacturing industry,'' the company said in a statement.

This Global benchmark is a result of dedicated efforts put in by teams of NPCIL and L&T, which ensured early delivery of steam generator by 12 months with the highest standards of quality despite the challenging period of the COVID-19, the company said.

''We are proud to have been associated with L&T and this is truly a remarkable achievement. Reduction in manufacturing cycle time of critical equipment would help in reducing the gestation period of nuclear power projects,'' Nuclear Power Corporation of India CMD SK Sharma said.

This hi-tech equipment was manufactured at L&T's manufacturing facilities at Hazira and Vadodara Heavy Engineering Works (VHEW). ''Achieving this benchmark during the COVID 19 pandemic is great satisfaction and a moment of pride for L&T and NPCIL. L&T continues to play a role as the industry trendsetter and this is one more example of L&T's continued commitment and contribution to the Hon’ble Prime Minister's Aatmanirbhar Bharat' Mission. We thank NPCIL for their continued faith in us,'' Larsen & Toubro CEO & MD SN Subrahmanyan said.

The company's heavy engineering capabilities are globally recognised and cater to the most complex, hi-tech and first-of-its-kind requirements of the industry. It is always our endeavour to complete the projects with the highest standards of safety and quality in stipulated timelines, L&T Heavy Engineering Executive Vice President and Head Anil Parab said.

L&T Heavy Engineering supplies high technology reactors and systems to global companies in refinery, oil & gas, petrochemical, fertiliser & nuclear power industries.

Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services with over USD 21 billion in revenue.

