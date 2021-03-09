Left Menu

Gupta says Liberty Steel has adequate financing after Greensill insolvency

"We have adequate funding for our current needs while we bridge the gap to refinancing the business," Gupta said in prepared remarks provided by a source close to the meeting. "Securing alternative long-term funding is progressing well but will take some time to organise." The court document supporting Greensill's insolvency application said that without insurance it was no longer able to sell notes backed by debts to investors, nor fund clients such as GFG in return. "GFG has fallen into severe financial difficulty," the court filing said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:55 IST
Gupta says Liberty Steel has adequate financing after Greensill insolvency

Liberty Steel has adequate financing to meet its current requirements and is seeking long-term alternatives, its owner Sanjeev Gupta told British trade unions on Tuesday, after major financial backer Greensill Capital went into administration. Trade unions had demanded assurances about Liberty, which is Britain's third largest steelmaker with 3,000 workers and part of the Gupta family's GFG Alliance conglomerate, after Greensill Capital filed for insolvency on Monday.

The insolvency filing came after Greensill Capital lost insurance coverage for its debt repackaging business. It said in its court filing that GFG Alliance, which is its largest client, had started to default on its debts. "We have adequate funding for our current needs while we bridge the gap to refinancing the business," Gupta said in prepared remarks provided by a source close to the meeting.

"Securing alternative long-term funding is progressing well but will take some time to organise." The court document supporting Greensill's insolvency application said that without insurance it was no longer able to sell notes backed by debts to investors, nor fund clients such as GFG in return.

"GFG has fallen into severe financial difficulty," the court filing said. "GFG has started to default on its obligations." GFG said in a statement on Tuesday that the group as a whole was operationally strong, and was benefiting from a 13-year high in steel prices.

It said, however, that some parts of the British business were under pressure, including the speciality steel business. In his prepared remarks, Gupta said the group was dealing with underperformance.

"We are addressing the parts of the UK steel business which are currently loss making." Trade unions said in a statement that they had told Gupta that "all options should be considered" to secure the future of all Liberty Steel’s UK assets.

"We believe government must take an active role to facilitate a comprehensive solution that safeguards the future and protect jobs," the joint trade union statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Acquisition of Sarguja Rail, stake in Gangavaram not to affect Adani Ports credit quality: Moody's

The acquisition of Sarguja Rail and a 31.5 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ will not materially affect credit quality, Moodys Investor Service said on Tuesday.On 3 March, APSEZ had announced t...

Jimmy raises Rs 6 cr funding from Vinay Agarwal, Keki Mistry, others

Radiohead Brands, which makes Jimmys cocktail mixers, on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 6 crore funding led by First State Stewart Asia Director Vinay Agarwal, HDFC Ltd CEO Keki Mistry and others.The funds will be deployed towards new produc...

Only pvt doctors on COVID-19 duty covered by govt insurance: HC

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused relief to the widow of a private doctor who died of coronavirus, citing that the Rs 50 lakh insurance cover under a Central scheme included only those private medical practitioners who were drafted f...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 9

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021