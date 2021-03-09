Left Menu

CDC Group infuses USD 20 mln funding in Ecom Express

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:57 IST
CDC Group infuses USD 20 mln funding in Ecom Express

The UK-based impact investor CDC Group on Tuesday announced that it has closed a USD 20 million investment round in tech-enabled logistics platform Ecom Express.

The group's latest commitment will support Ecom Express in advancing the company's sustainable development and impact agenda of enhancing skills and boosting job creation in the country's hinterlands, a release said.

Additionally, Ecom Express will be utilizing the equity infusion by CDC Group investments for strategic initiatives such as growth-driven capital expenditure, working capital requirements, new business initiatives, expansions, and potential strategic acquisitions/partnerships, it said.

This will be the group's second round of funding to the end-to-end logistics services provider after its initial investment in December 2019.

With the high demands for jobs in India, the country needs to create 8.1 million jobs a year to maintain its employment rate, the release stated.

This investment supports India's effort as it will enable Ecom Express to create 8,000 new jobs in addition to an initial target of 15,000 roles – prioritising employing women for jobs at delivery centres, fulfilment centres and warehouses across the nation, it said.

Ecom Express recently invested USD 11 million (about Rs 80.6 crore) in Bangladesh's largest third-party e-commerce logistics (3PL) firm, Paperfly.

Through this investment, Ecom Express entered Bangladesh marking its maiden venture outside India, after having covered the length and breadth of the country reaching over 1.2 billion people daily.

“We are extremely pleased to have a continued partnership with CDC. This fresh infusion of capital will enable us to further strengthen our network, infrastructure, operations, and technological prowess while assuring support to our next levels of growth'' said T A Krishnan, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Ecom Express.

Ecom Express has its presence in all states of the country and operates in over 2,650 towns across 27,000+ PIN-codes in the country while CDC Group is the UK's impact investor with over 70 years of experience of successfully supporting the sustainable, long-term growth of businesses in South Asia and Africa.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Acquisition of Sarguja Rail, stake in Gangavaram not to affect Adani Ports credit quality: Moody's

The acquisition of Sarguja Rail and a 31.5 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZ will not materially affect credit quality, Moodys Investor Service said on Tuesday.On 3 March, APSEZ had announced t...

Jimmy raises Rs 6 cr funding from Vinay Agarwal, Keki Mistry, others

Radiohead Brands, which makes Jimmys cocktail mixers, on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 6 crore funding led by First State Stewart Asia Director Vinay Agarwal, HDFC Ltd CEO Keki Mistry and others.The funds will be deployed towards new produc...

Only pvt doctors on COVID-19 duty covered by govt insurance: HC

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused relief to the widow of a private doctor who died of coronavirus, citing that the Rs 50 lakh insurance cover under a Central scheme included only those private medical practitioners who were drafted f...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 9

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021